"Absolutely none of them" - Tommy Paul shares that he would not be comfortable with any ATP player dating his sister

Tommy Paul recently stated that he would not be comfortable with any player on the ATP Tour dating his sister.

Paul is currently competing at the 2024 Dallas Open, the men's indoor hardcourt ATP 250 tournament which commenced on February 3. After receiving a bye in the Round of 32 as the second seed, the American kicked off his run in the Round of 16 by defeating Japanese player Taro Daniel comfortably in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Organizers of the Dallas Open set up a fun video segment with participating players including Paul, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks, Frances Tiafoe, and many others. The Dallas Open's X (Formerly Twitter) account posted a snippet of the segment in which they asked the players who on the ATP Tour would they be comfortable with their sister dating?

Tommy Paul hilariously stated that he would not want any of the guys on tour dating his sister.

"None of them, absolutely none of them," Paul answered.

Tommy Paul will face the winner of the match between the eight seed Dominik Koepfer and Rinky Hijikata in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open on Friday, February 9.

A Look into Tommy Paul's 2024 season

Tommy Paul has had a disappointing start to the 2024 season. The American started his season at the Adelaide Open, where he was the number one seed. Upon receiving a bye due to his seeding, his first match came in the Round of 16 against Alex Bolt which he comfortably won in straight sets. He then lost to Jack Draper in the quarterfinals in straight sets.

The 26-year-old then competed at the Australian Open. He hoped to replicate his performance from last year's Happy Slam when he made it to his first Grand Slam semifinals. Paul made a phenomenal start to his run Down Under, convincingly defeating Gregoire Barrerein in the first round. Things got better for the American in the second round as he managed to get his revenge on Draper in a four-set thriller.

The World No. 15's hope of a deep run came to an end in the third round when he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in a five-set match. The Serbian won the fourth set in a grueling tiebreak and bageled Paul in the fifth to come back from a 2-1 deficit and win the match.

Tommy Paul is currently in the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open.