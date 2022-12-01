Create

"Can Andy Murray hurry up and start bullying this guy" - Tennis fans slam Stefanos Tsitsipas for harsh words against 'modern feminism'

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Dec 01, 2022 09:26 PM IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas has drawn flak for his latest social media activity.
Stefanos Tsitsipas shared some very strong views against feminism, expressing his belief that "modern feminism disparages men."

The Greek tennis star added his two cents to a debate on social media regarding the topic, further saying that equality should be practiced irrespective of gender, race, religion, or background and that modern feminism has gone away from equality.

The ATP World No. 4 faced a lot of flak for his comments, which were made in response to similar views from entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi shared on the social media blogging site Twitter. Tsitsipas is currently in off-season mode after his 2022 season ended with a group-stage exit at the ATP Finals.

Replying to a tweet expressing that feminism has "turned cancerous," the Greek player suggested that modern feminism is unfair.

"In my opinion everyone is and should be equal to everyone. No matter your background, gender, religion, ethnicity or race. Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men. How is that fair?" Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old's views drew many reactions from the tennis fan community and fans criticized him for presenting an "ignorant" and "privileged" personality despite being a famous public figure with responsibilities.

"Absolutely shocking that a modern, young man who is a famous public figure would tweet something so ignorant and ill-informed. Please give us an example of HOW have you been disparaged by "modern feminists"?" a Twitter user wrote, reacting to Tsitsipas' comments.
Absolutely shocking that a modern, young man who is a famous public figure would tweet something so ignorant and ill-informed. Please give us an example of HOW have you been disparaged by "modern feminists", @steftsitsipas ? twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
i always knew i could never trust himtell me you're a privileged white man without telling me twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
"White millionaire man who has never step foot inside a college classroom and routinely plagiarises tweets and instagram posts has no business chiming in with his opinion on what he thinks “modern feminism” is anyway like do you not have self-awareness?," read another tweet.
white millionaire man who has never step foot inside a college classroom and routinely plagiarises tweets and instagram posts has no business chiming in with his opinion on what he thinks “modern feminism” is anyway like do you not have self awareness

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Tsitsipas' views on modern feminism:

women: harassed, discriminated against, denied rights, abused, r-worded, literally killed bc they are womenbut nooo the main worry is that feminism is bad bc men are getting ✨disparaged✨ twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
You’re a cis-hetero YT man threatened by modern feminism because it’s exposing the institutions that inherently privilege you at the expense of everyone else. U think men are being “disparaged” because they’re being held accountable for their complicity in misogyny. twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
When you have no idea of how the real world works and you speak from your privilege a multimillionaire white male athlete this is what you tweet twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
this is not only uneducated and downright incorrect, but extremely harmful to all women (AND MEN!) it’s a shame how such a sentiment has reached so many people, who agree with “whataboutisms” and overall fallacies that lack any argumentative support twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
the misogyny here is not even thinly veiled.. how can you say you wish for equality when you dismiss women raising legitimate concerns about men as a “cult of outrage” ? twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
have u tried looking back to our history and observe what’s still happening in our current societies? which gender do you think is oppressed? and by whom? facts can prove this. and yet you are acting like this? as your fan, you disappoint me big time stef. twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…
please never retire @andy_murray twitter.com/steftsitsipas/…

Fans accuse Stefanos Tsitsipas of "plagiarising" content written in tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas at Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three.
Other fans on social media shared excerpts from an old article written on the topic of feminism and accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of plagiarizing some of the content written in his post on Twitter.

A statement from the said article reads: "Modern feminism has veered from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to belittle men."

The statement reads similar to the latter half of the Greek tennis star's tweet:

"Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men."
Even this is plagiarized btw😭 he just used a thesaurus this time to change TWO(2) words to cheat plagiarism checking software's palomar.edu/telescope/2017… twitter.com/steftsitsipas/… https://t.co/czVPcGaqC2

Tsitsipas was in contention to end the 2022 ATP season as the World No. 1 and needed to win the ATP Finals held a couple of weeks ago. However, he could not move past the group stage, losing two of his three matches, and thus settling for the year-end No. 4 ranking while Carlos Alcaraz earned the top spot.

