"Can Andy Murray hurry up and start bullying this guy" - Tennis fans slam Stefanos Tsitsipas for harsh words against 'modern feminism'

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared some very strong views against feminism, expressing his belief that "modern feminism disparages men."

The Greek tennis star added his two cents to a debate on social media regarding the topic, further saying that equality should be practiced irrespective of gender, race, religion, or background and that modern feminism has gone away from equality.

The ATP World No. 4 faced a lot of flak for his comments, which were made in response to similar views from entrepreneur Iman Gadzhi shared on the social media blogging site Twitter. Tsitsipas is currently in off-season mode after his 2022 season ended with a group-stage exit at the ATP Finals.

Replying to a tweet expressing that feminism has "turned cancerous," the Greek player suggested that modern feminism is unfair.

"In my opinion everyone is and should be equal to everyone. No matter your background, gender, religion, ethnicity or race. Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men. How is that fair?" Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote on Twitter.

The 24-year-old's views drew many reactions from the tennis fan community and fans criticized him for presenting an "ignorant" and "privileged" personality despite being a famous public figure with responsibilities.

"Absolutely shocking that a modern, young man who is a famous public figure would tweet something so ignorant and ill-informed. Please give us an example of HOW have you been disparaged by "modern feminists"?" a Twitter user wrote, reacting to Tsitsipas' comments.

"White millionaire man who has never step foot inside a college classroom and routinely plagiarises tweets and instagram posts has no business chiming in with his opinion on what he thinks “modern feminism” is anyway like do you not have self-awareness?," read another tweet.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Tsitsipas' views on modern feminism:

Fans accuse Stefanos Tsitsipas of "plagiarising" content written in tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas at Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three.

Other fans on social media shared excerpts from an old article written on the topic of feminism and accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of plagiarizing some of the content written in his post on Twitter.

A statement from the said article reads: "Modern feminism has veered from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to belittle men."

The statement reads similar to the latter half of the Greek tennis star's tweet:

"Modern feminism has swerved from gender equality into a cult of outrage that seeks to disparage men."

Tsitsipas was in contention to end the 2022 ATP season as the World No. 1 and needed to win the ATP Finals held a couple of weeks ago. However, he could not move past the group stage, losing two of his three matches, and thus settling for the year-end No. 4 ranking while Carlos Alcaraz earned the top spot.

