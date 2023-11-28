"Absolutely terrible, but that doesn't stop me" - Leylah Fernandez gives fans a taste of her off court singing passion; pens a heartfelt note

Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez recently gave fans a glimpse of her off-court passion.

Fernandez was the 2021 US Open finalist and is currently ranked No. 20 on the WTA Tour. This season, she helped the Canadian tennis team win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time.

The 2023 season is over, and players worldwide are enjoying the off-season. On Tuesday, November 28, Fernandez posted a video of her singing high notes with flair at a karaoke session.

In the caption for the video, the 21-year-old humorously discussed her subpar singing skills.

"Just like in tennis, where every rally teaches us something new, life throws us opportunities to pick up new skills. I'm here to share a little secret: I'm absolutely terrible at singing, but that doesn't stop me from belting out tunes in the shower, during car rides, or in front of my entire family during the holidays," Fernandez said.

The Canadian penned a heartfelt message urging her fans to see the beauty in their imperfections.

"Life is too short to let fear of imperfection hold us back. Whether it's hitting a high note or a topspin forehand, the key is to dive in with passion and enthusiasm. Sure, you might hit a few sour notes or miss a shot, but that's part of the beautiful symphony of life," she added.

Major highlights from Leylah Fernandez's 2023 season

Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez's 2023 highlights include her helping the Canadian tennis team win the Billie Jean King Cup and winning the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open.

Fernandez reached the second round in all Grand Slam tournaments except the US Open.

At the Australian Open, she was defeated by French star Caroline Garcia 7-6, 7-5 in the second round. She also reached the second round of Roland Garros but was eliminated by Clara Tauson 6-3, 7-5, 6-4.

Fernandez also competed in Wimbledon, facing French tennis star Caroline Garcia in a rematch of the Australian Open second round. The match ended 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 in favor of the Frenchwoman.

Leylah Fernandez couldn't repeat her 2021 US Open feat. She was eliminated in the first round by Ekaterina Alexandrova. However, Fernandez reached the quarterfinals of the doubles category with her partner Taylor Townsend but was knocked out by Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe in three sets with scores 2-6, 6-3, 7(10) - 6(8).

At the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open 2023, she secured victories over Victoria Azarenka, Mirra Andreeva, Linda Fruhvirtova, and Anna Blinkova. In the final, she faced the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and defeated her 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to clinch her first title of the season, and third singles title of her career.