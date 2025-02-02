Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The first day of the Abu Dhabi will be played on February 3, 2025. A total of eight matches will take place at the Zayd Sports City International Tennis Centre, five in singles and three in doubles.

Just one seeded singles player will be in action of the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Open and that will be fifth seed Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian will lock horns with Polina Kudermetova, with the winner facing either Belinda Bencic or Rebecca Sramkova.

Caroline Garcia will be in action she takes on Lulu Sun while there will also be an all-American clash between Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler. In the women's doubles event, top seeds Ellen Perez and Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with the Czech-Kazakh pair of Linda Noskova and Yulia Putintseva.

On that note, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Schedule for Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: Yue Yuan vs (Q) Wakana Sonobe

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs McCartney Kessler

Followed by: Caroline Garcia vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: (5) Liudmila Samsonova vs Polina Kudermetova

ADCB Court 1

Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (1) Ellen Perez / Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova / Yulia Putintseva

Followed by: Sofia Kenin / Magda Linette vs Marketa Vondrousova / Laura Samson

Followed by: (Q) Katie Volynets vs (Q) Sonay Kartal

Followed by: Jiang Xinyu / Fang Hsien-wu vs Olivia Gadecki / Olivia Nicholls

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch

Viewers can watch all the action on the first day of the WTA 500 event on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)

Australia - beIN Sports

India - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings

Matches on both the Stadium Court and ADCB Court 1 will commence at 2:30 pm local time.

