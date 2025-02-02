Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 1

The first day of the Abu Dhabi will be played on February 3, 2025. A total of eight matches will take place at the Zayd Sports City International Tennis Centre, five in singles and three in doubles.
Just one seeded singles player will be in action of the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Open and that will be fifth seed Liudmila Samsonova. The Russian will lock horns with Polina Kudermetova, with the winner facing either Belinda Bencic or Rebecca Sramkova.
Caroline Garcia will be in action she takes on Lulu Sun while there will also be an all-American clash between Ashlyn Krueger and McCartney Kessler. In the women's doubles event, top seeds Ellen Perez and Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with the Czech-Kazakh pair of Linda Noskova and Yulia Putintseva.
On that note, let us take a look at how the schedule will pan out for the opening day of the Abu Dhabi Open.
Schedule for Day 1 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025
Stadium Court
Starting at 2:30 pm local time: Yue Yuan vs (Q) Wakana Sonobe
Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs McCartney Kessler
Followed by: Caroline Garcia vs Lulu Sun
Followed by: (5) Liudmila Samsonova vs Polina Kudermetova
ADCB Court 1
Starting at 2:30 pm local time: (1) Ellen Perez / Jelena Ostapenko vs Linda Noskova / Yulia Putintseva
Followed by: Sofia Kenin / Magda Linette vs Marketa Vondrousova / Laura Samson
Followed by: (Q) Katie Volynets vs (Q) Sonay Kartal
Followed by: Jiang Xinyu / Fang Hsien-wu vs Olivia Gadecki / Olivia Nicholls
Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to watch
Viewers can watch all the action on the first day of the WTA 500 event on the following channels and sites:
USA - Tennis Channel
Canada - DAZN, TVA (French-speaking)
Australia - beIN Sports
India - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on both the Stadium Court and ADCB Court 1 will commence at 2:30 pm local time.