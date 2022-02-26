Acapulco 2022 scores, winners and recap: Cameron Norrie eases past Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final of a second consecutive tournament

Cameron Norrie extended his winning streak to eight matches by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico, on Friday. The World No. 12 bagged a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Greek to advance to the final of a second straight event.

Norrie won the Delray Beach Open prior to competing in Mexico and now has an opportunity to win back-to-back titles. Aside from his second-round match against John Isner, which was a three-set affair, the Brit has scored relatively straightforward wins otherwise at this event.

Cameron Norrie vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Score

notches his 8th consecutive win, 6-4 6-4 over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Acapulco final.



#AMT2022 The streak hits @cam_norrie notches his 8th consecutive win, 6-4 6-4 over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Acapulco final. The streak hits 🎱 @cam_norrie notches his 8th consecutive win, 6-4 6-4 over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the Acapulco final. #AMT2022 https://t.co/cSVvZVbrXm

The Brit defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Winner

Following his win over Tsitsipas, Norrie is set to face either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Cameron Norrie vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Recap

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Australian Open.

Both players began the match on a strong note, holding their serves comfortably for the first eight games.

Norrie finally managed to secure a break of serve in the ninth game of the set. He promptly served out the opener with a confident 40-0 service hold. Tsitsipas didn't play too badly, but was a step behind his opponent at times.

The second set mirrored the first, with the duo defending their serves with ease across the first five games. Tsitsipas had a break point in the sixth game of the set, his first of the match, but Norrie played some smart tennis to hold on for 3-3.

After another couple of service holds, Norrie got the upper hand in the ninth game of the set. He took full advantage of a poor service game from the Greek to lead 5-4.

Norrie had no trouble closing out the match. This was just his fourth win over a top 10 opponent in 24 matches.

The southpaw has done quite well to turn his season around. He started the year with a 0-4 record, ending his campaign in Australia with no victories under his belt. The World No. 12 then made the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and won the title in Delray Beach afterwards.

Norrie will face his biggest challenge yet in the final of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, as he'll square off against either Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev. Both players are in great form at the moment and the Brit has his task cut out for him if he wants to win against either.

