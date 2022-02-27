Acapulco 2022 scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal defeats Cameron Norrie to win 3rd title of the year, now on a 15-match winning streak

Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie in the final of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel on Saturday to secure his third title of the year. He remains unbeaten this season and has extended his winning streak to 15 matches.

En route to the final, Nadal scored wins over Denis Kudla, Stefan Kozlov, Tommy Paul and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Score

The Spaniard defeated Norrie 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Winner

With his win over Norrie, Nadal won his fourth title in Acapulco. He was previously crowned champion in 2005 and 2013, when the event was still played on clay courts. He lifted the trophy for a third time in 2020, his first since the surface was changed to hardcourt.

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Recap

Prior to the final, Nadal was on a 14-match winning streak while Norrie had won eight in a row. With both players in top form, this was set to be an exciting contest.

Norrie was the first to serve and held comfortably for 1-0. In the next game, the Brit stretched Nadal to deuce, but the former World No. 1 held serve for 1-1.

The duo traded service holds over the next couple of games but Norrie lost serve in the fifth game of the match to hand Nadal a 3-2 lead. The Spaniard held on to his advantage to take the first set 6-4. He didn't face a single break point throughout the set.

Nadal carried his momentum into the second set, breaking Norrie's serve in the opening game. But the Brit pushed back immediately to break Nadal and level the score at 1-1.

After a couple of service holds, Nadal grabbed the advantage once again after securing a break of serve. He won the next two games as well to stretch his lead to 5-2.

The Spaniard then stepped up to serve for the match, but Norrie wasn't going down without a fight. He won two games in a row by breaking Nadal's serve and holding his own, but still trailed 4-5.

Nadal served for the match once again, and this time got the job done to win his third title of the season. He won the Melbourne Summer Set at the start of the year and then went on to secure his 21st Major at the Australian Open. The Spaniard is having one of the best years of his career and will fancy his chances of more silverware heading into the claycourt season.

