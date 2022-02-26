Acapulco 2022 scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal overcomes top seed Daniil Medvedev to reach his third final of the year

Rafael Nadal continued his winning run as he eased past soon-to-be-World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 to reach the final at the Abierto Mexciano Telcel in Acapulco, Mexico on Friday. He defeated Denis Kudla, Stefan Kozlov and Tommy Paul in straight sets as well earlier this week.

This was the Spaniard's 14th consecutive win this year, further extending his personal record for the best start to the season. It was also his ninth win in a row at the tournament. Nadal won the title here a couple of years ago without dropping a set. He didn't compete in 2021, but has picked up from where he left off in 2020.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev score

Tennis TV @TennisTV



defeats Medvedev in straight sets to reach the 2022 Acapulco final!



#AMT2022 MASTERFUL. @RafaelNadal defeats Medvedev in straight sets to reach the 2022 Acapulco final! MASTERFUL.@RafaelNadal defeats Medvedev in straight sets to reach the 2022 Acapulco final!#AMT2022 https://t.co/VPqVNqcRj2

The Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Winner

Following his win over Medvedev, Nadal is set to take on Cameron Norrie in the final. The Brit defeated World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in their semifinal clash.

Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Recap

Rafael Nadal at 2022 Australian Open.

The match started with a comfortable service hold from Nadal, but Medvedev had to save two break points in the next game to hold on for 1-1.

The Russian put his opponent under some pressure in his next service game, taking him to deuce, but Nadal held serve to lead 2-1. The 35-year-old secured a break of serve in the next game to lead 3-1. He managed to hold on to this advantage until the end of the first set.

Nadal stepped up to serve for the set at 5-3 and clinched it when a return from Medvedev sailed wide.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



takes the opening set from Daniil Medvedev, 6-3.



#AMT2022 Closing in on the final @RafaelNadal takes the opening set from Daniil Medvedev, 6-3. Closing in on the final 💪@RafaelNadal takes the opening set from Daniil Medvedev, 6-3. #AMT2022 https://t.co/N1YesUfKVX

Nadal started the second set by breaking Medvedev in the very first game and held serve for a 2-0 lead. The 2021 US Open champion got on board in the third game of the set to trail 1-2.

Medvedev then had four break point chances on Nadal's serve in the next game. The Spaniard played some clutch tennis to erase them and finally held serve when a second serve return was dumped into the net by Medvedev.

The sixth game of the set saw both players giving it their all. The Russian did well enough to bring up seven break-point opportunities in this game, but Nadal came up with the goods every time to deny him. After almost 20 minutes, the Spaniard finally held serve to lead 4-2.

The duo traded easy service holds following that, with Nadal leading 5-3. With Medvedev serving to stay in the match at 3-5, he led 40-0. However, some poor serving by him thereafter along with the Spaniard's inspired gameplay brought up a match point for the latter.

Medvedev saved the first match point, but Nadal won the contest on his second chance. The 21-time Grand Slam winner was thoroughly tested, but withstood the challenge presented by his opponent.

Nadal will take on Cameron Norrie in the final, who's currently on an eight-match winning streak. With two in-form players set to collide for the title, it promises to be an exciting contest.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee