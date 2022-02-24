Acapulco 2022 Today's results, scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal achieves new milestone, Medvedev cruises into quarterfinals | Day 3

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel with comprehensive wins over their respective opponents in the last 16.

Nadal thrashed American lucky loser Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3 to reach the last eight. The Spaniard has now improved to 12-0 this season, marking his best-ever start to a campaign.

Nadal will next take on Tommy Paul, who beat Dusan Lajovic in three sets. The American took the opening set in a tie-break, but Lajovic fought back to take the second 6-2. Paul took the third set 7-5 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Medvedev, meanwhile, produced a dominant display to beat Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2. The Russian will face Japanese qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka, who eliminated seventh seed Taylor Fritz in three sets, in the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas joins Rafael Nadal in Acapulco quarterfinals

Tsitsipas was dominant against JJ Wolf in the last 16

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas sealed his berth in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of J.J. Wolf in under 50 minutes, marking the fastest win of his career. The Greek will face Marcos Giron in the last eight. The American defeated eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta in a thrilling contest.

The Spaniard took the opening set in a tie-break, but Giron fought back strongly to take the second 6-4. The 28-year-old then won the third set via a tie-break to advance to the next round.

Sixth seed Cameron Norrie also reached the quarterfinals after coming back from a set down to defeat John Isner. The Brit will lock horns with Peter Gojowczyk in the last eight. Gojowczyk received a walkover following the withdrawal of Alexander Zverev.

Acapulco 2022: Day 3 results at a glance

Singles

(Second Round)

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. Pablo Andujar 6-1, 6-2

(Q) Yoshihito Nishioka def. (7) Taylor Fritz 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

(4) Rafael Nadal def. (LL) Stefan Kozlov 6-0, 6-3

Tommy Paul def. Dusan Lajovic 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-5

Marcos Giron def. (8) Pablo Carreno Busta 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4)

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (Q) J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-0

(6) Cameron Norrie def. John Isner 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4

Doubles

(First round)

(1) Horacio Zeballos / Marcel Granollers def. Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar 6-3, 6-4

(4) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer def. Hugo Nys / Dusan Lajovic 5-7, 6-2, 10-8

Andres Molteni / Santiago Gonzalez def. Manuel Sanchez / Elbert Barr 6-1, 6-0

(3) Bruno Soares / Jamie Murray def. Tomislav Brkic / Nikola Cacic 6-2, 4-6, 10-4

Edited by Arvind Sriram