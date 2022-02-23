Acapulco 2022 Today's results, scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev win, Matteo Berrettini retires | Day 2

Day 2 of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco saw the likes of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev kick-off their campaigns.

Top seed Medvedev played in his first match since the Australian Open and was up against Benoit Paire. The World No. 2 made an early break in the first set to go 2-1 up. He broke the Frenchman again to take the set 6-3. The Russian then took the second set 6-4 to win the match and seal his place in the second round.

Medvedev will next face Pablo Andujar, who thrashed Mexican wildcard Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-1.

Fifth seed Matteo Berrettini's tournament came to an unfortunate end after he was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury in his first-round match against Tommy Paul.

Paul's opponent in the second round will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat Sebastian Korda in three sets in his opening match.

Rafael Nadal maintains 100% record in 2022

Nadal had little trouble beating Denis Kudla

Rafael Nadal squared off against Denis Kudla in what was his first match since winning the Australian Open. The Spaniard had a comfortable outing, beating Kudla 6-3, 6-2 to seal his place in the second round. This was the 35-year-old's 11th straight win of the 2022 season. He will take on lucky loser Stefan Kozlov for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



zooms past Denis Kudla 6-3 6-2 in Acapulco to improve to 11-0 on the season.



#AMT2022 This one goes to 1️1️ @RafaelNadal zooms past Denis Kudla 6-3 6-2 in Acapulco to improve to 11-0 on the season. This one goes to 1️1️ 💪@RafaelNadal zooms past Denis Kudla 6-3 6-2 in Acapulco to improve to 11-0 on the season.#AMT2022 https://t.co/XaOXvI9wYv

Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the second round but had to fight off a resilient Laslo Djere. The Greek saved a set point before taking the opening set via a tie-break. Tsitsipas won the second set, also in a tie-break, to seal his place in the last 16.

He will take on qualifier Jeffrey John Wolf, who came from a set down to beat World No. 21 Lorenzo Sonego.

Acapulco 2022: Day 2 results at a glance

Singles

(First Round)

(1) Daniil Medvedev def. Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4,

Tommy Paul def. (5) Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 5-1 (retd),

(Q) Yoshihito Nishioka def. (WC) Feliciano Lopez 2-6, 6-0, 6-4,

(4) Rafael Nadal def. (LL) Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2,

(6) Cameron Norrie def. (Q) Daniel Altmaier 7-6(5), 6-2,

(PR) Pablo Andujar def. (WC) Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-1,

Marcos Giron def. (SE) John Millman 7-6(3), 2-0 (retd),

(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Laslo Djere 7-6(7), 7-6(4),

(Q) J.J. Wolf beat Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 7-6(7) 6-2.

Doubles

(First Round)

(WC) John Isner / Hans Hach def. (Alt) Peter Gojowczyk / Oscar Otte 6-3, 2-6, 16-14,

(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela / Max Schnur 5-7, 6-2, 10-4,

(LL) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara def. Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala