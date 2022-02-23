Acapulco 2022 Today's results, scores, winners and recap: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev win, Matteo Berrettini retires | Day 2

Day 2 of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco saw the likes of Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev kick-off their campaigns.
Top seed Medvedev played in his first match since the Australian Open and was up against Benoit Paire. The World No. 2 made an early break in the first set to go 2-1 up. He broke the Frenchman again to take the set 6-3. The Russian then took the second set 6-4 to win the match and seal his place in the second round.
Medvedev will next face Pablo Andujar, who thrashed Mexican wildcard Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-1.
Fifth seed Matteo Berrettini's tournament came to an unfortunate end after he was forced to retire due to an abdominal injury in his first-round match against Tommy Paul.
Paul's opponent in the second round will be Dusan Lajovic, who beat Sebastian Korda in three sets in his opening match.
Rafael Nadal maintains 100% record in 2022
Rafael Nadal squared off against Denis Kudla in what was his first match since winning the Australian Open. The Spaniard had a comfortable outing, beating Kudla 6-3, 6-2 to seal his place in the second round. This was the 35-year-old's 11th straight win of the 2022 season. He will take on lucky loser Stefan Kozlov for a place in the quarterfinals.
Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the second round but had to fight off a resilient Laslo Djere. The Greek saved a set point before taking the opening set via a tie-break. Tsitsipas won the second set, also in a tie-break, to seal his place in the last 16.
He will take on qualifier Jeffrey John Wolf, who came from a set down to beat World No. 21 Lorenzo Sonego.
Acapulco 2022: Day 2 results at a glance
Singles
(First Round)
(1) Daniil Medvedev def. Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-4,
Tommy Paul def. (5) Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 5-1 (retd),
(Q) Yoshihito Nishioka def. (WC) Feliciano Lopez 2-6, 6-0, 6-4,
(4) Rafael Nadal def. (LL) Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-2,
(6) Cameron Norrie def. (Q) Daniel Altmaier 7-6(5), 6-2,
(PR) Pablo Andujar def. (WC) Alex Hernandez 6-0, 6-1,
Marcos Giron def. (SE) John Millman 7-6(3), 2-0 (retd),
(3) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Laslo Djere 7-6(7), 7-6(4),
(Q) J.J. Wolf beat Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 7-6(7) 6-2.
Doubles
(First Round)
(WC) John Isner / Hans Hach def. (Alt) Peter Gojowczyk / Oscar Otte 6-3, 2-6, 16-14,
(2) Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela / Max Schnur 5-7, 6-2, 10-4,
(LL) Lloyd Glasspool / Harri Heliovaara def. Marcelo Melo / Alexander Zverev 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.