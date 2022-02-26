Acapulco 2022 Today's results, winners: Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie to play first all-left-handed final in Acapulco since 1995 | Day 5

Day 5 of the Mexican Open saw the men's singles finalists being decided with Rafael Nadal taking on Cameron Norrie. This will be Acapulco's first final since 1995 to feature two left-handed players when Fernando Meligini and Thomas Muster played against each other.

The Spaniard was up against new World No.1 Daniil Medvedev in what was a rematch of their Australian Open final last month. He started strongly as he took the opening game and had two break points in the next one but could not convert. The 35-year-old eventually broke Medvedev in the fourth game to go 3-1 up. This turned out to be decisive as he took the first set 6-3.

Nadal started the second set by breaking the Russian in the opening game. Medvedev tried to fight back and had as many as seven break points in the sixth game. However, the Spaniard was resilient enough to save them. He took the match by breaking Medvedev for a second time.

The King of Clay has consolidated on his impressive start to the year, winning 14 matches in a row. Nadal now leads 5-1 in matches against Medvedev.

Cameron Norrie reaches second ATP 500 final

Norrie reached his second final of 2022

Norrie continued his good run of form over the past few weeks as he beat World No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach his second ATP 500 final. The 26-year-old won 6-4, 6-4 to beat the Greek for the first time. This was also his eighth consecutive win.

"In general, [I hit] my forehand very loopy, my backhand very flat," Norrie said. "I was able to dictate play to his backhand and defend my forehand quite well. I definitely felt that better in the second set, and I think my game is pretty good in these conditions. [My serve] really got me into the match and I was able to relax and was able to execute on the big points."

Norrie started the season poorly, going 0-4 after the ATP Cup and Australian Open. However, the Brit has turned it around and has been in pretty good form since, winning this year's Delray Beach Open against Reilly Opelka. His flat, consistent groundstrokes and powerful forehand are capable of rattling Nadal and making him second-guess himself. It will likely be a tough fight on Saturday.

Acapulco 2022 Day 5 results at a glance

Singles

(Semifinals)

(4) Rafael Nadal def. (1) Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3

(6) Cameron Norrie def. (3) Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

(Semifinals)

(4) Marcelo Arevalo / Jean-Julien Rojer def. Hans Hach / John Isner 7-5, 7-5

