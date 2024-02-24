Acapulco 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

The ATP Tour will be back in Mexico for the 31st edition of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, scheduled to be held in Acapulco between February 26 and March 2.

Defending champion Alex De Minaur returns to defend his crown, but can expect some tough competition from last year’s finalist Tommy Paul, top seed Alexander Zverev among others.

With plenty of tennis action coming your way at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, here’s everything you need to keep a tab on.

What is the Abierto Mexicano Telcel?

The Abierto Mexicano Telcel is an ATP 500 event that has been part of the ATP Tour since 1993. It was initially held in Mexico City from 1993 to 1998 and again in 2001, but has been organised in Acapulco since 2001.

Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer share the record for most titles won in the tournament’s history, with four trophies each to their name. Other former men’s singles champions include Juan Martín del Potro, Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur.

Venue

The tournament is organised on the hard courts of Arena GNP Seguros, Acapulco, Mexico.

Players and Draw

Alexander Zverev is the top seed at this yeat's Abierto Mexicano Telcel.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign with a first-round encounter against countryman Daniel Altmaier, but could face bigger tests in the form of Miomir Kecmanovic and Tommy Paul as he progresses further.

Last year’s winner Alex de Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas have also landed in the top half and could square off in the quarterfinals.

At the bottom of the draw is second seed Holger Rune, whose projected quarterfinal and semifinal opponents are Americans Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz respectively.

Schedule

The main draw action at the tournament will kick-start on Monday (February 26), while qualifiers begin a couple of days prior. The summit clash will be held on Saturday (March 2).

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Abierto Mexicano Telcel is $2,206,080. The winner will take home 500 ranking points and hefty prize money of $412,555. Here's a breakdown of ranking points and prize money:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 500 500 $412,555 $135,510 Runner-up 330 300 $221,975 $72,270 Semifinalist 200 180 $118,300 $36,570 Quarterfinalist 100 90 $60,440 $18,280 Round-of-16 50 - $32,265 $9,460 Round-of-32 - - $17,210 -

Where to watch

Taylor Fritz will also be in action at the tournament.

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch Abierto Mexicano Telcel live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be available on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can tune in to live action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action on TSN.