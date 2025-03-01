Acapulco 2025 Final: TV Schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Mexican Open, Day 6

Champions will be crowned on Day 6 of the Mexican Open 2025. Eighth seed Tomas Machac will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the singles final. Both players are gunning to win their maiden singles title on the ATP Tour.

Machac scored wins over Jakub Mensik, Daniel Altmaier, Learner Tien, and Brandon Nakashima to get to the final. Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, beat Mattia Bellucci, seventh seed Frances Tiafoe, Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, and Denis Shapovalov to book his place in the summit clash.

Davidovich Fokina has also advanced to his second final of the season. He previously finished as the runner-up at the Delray Beach Open two weeks ago. He held a couple of championship points in the final against Miomir Kecmanovic but failed to get the job done. He now has an opportunity to redeem himself.

Machac won their previous and only encounter at last year's Shanghai Masters. He overcame a one-set deficit to beat the Spaniard 1-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 in their second-round showdown. With the title on the line, he will be keen to replicate that result.

The doubles final will take place prior to the singles final. The fourth-seeded duo of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul will square off against Christian Harrison and Evan King. The American duo have been on a roll in recent weeks, and have advanced to their third consecutive final as a pair.

Harrison and King won the Dallas Open last month, and were the finalists at the Delray Beach Open a week later. They now have a shot at capturing their second title of the year. Reboul and Doumbia have reached their first final this season, and are looking to claim their fifth title as a pair.

With the tournament set to finish on a high, here's a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the Mexican Open:

Schedule for Day 6 of the Mexican Open 2025

Estadio

Starting at 6:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Christian Harrison/Evan King vs (4) Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul

Not before 9:00 p.m. local time: (8) Tomas Machac vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Mexican Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Cinch Championships 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Fans can tune into the following channels and sites to watch the championship round matches at the Mexican Open:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Mexican Open 2025: Match Timings

The doubles final will begin at 6:30 p.m. local time, followed by the singles final at 9:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 6 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Doubles final) Start Time (Singles final) USA, Canada March 1, 2025, 7:30 p.m. ET March 1, 2025, 10:00 p.m. ET UK March 2, 2025, 12:30 a.m. GMT March 2, 2025, 3:00 a.m. GMT India March 2, 2025, 6:00 a.m. IST March 2, 2025, 8:30 a.m. IST

