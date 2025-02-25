Day 2 of the 2025 Mexican Open will feature high-octane clashes involving some of the top seeds in the draw. Notably, top seed Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign by taking on Matteo Arnaldi in the first round on February 25 (Tuesday).

Fourth-seeded Holger Rune and ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov will also start their respective campaigns on the day. While the Dane is searching for form this season and will face Roberto Carballes Baens, the Canadian is coming to the event after winning the Dallas Open and will take on American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy.

Among other seeds, seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe will also be in action on day 2 and begin his campaign by taking on the in-form Alexandre Muller. Among home favorites, Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez will begin his campaign against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic. The schedule for Day 2 at the 2025 Mexican Open is as follows-

Schedule for Day 2 of the Mexican Open 2025

Estadio

Staring at 6:00 pm local time: (4) Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi

Not before 9:00 pm local time: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller

Grandstand

Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

Followed by: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Nishesh Basavareddy

Followed by : (1) Jackson Withrow/ Horacio Zeballos vs Santiago Gonzalez/ Lucas Miedler

Cancha 1

Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (LL) Mattia Bellucci

Followed by: Benjamin Bonzi vs Brandon Nakashima

Followed by: Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete

Cancha 2

Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Austin Krajicek/ Rajeeva Ram vs Tomas Machac/ Jakub Mensik

Followed By: Christian Harrison/ Evan King vs Rinki Hijikata/ Ben Shelton

Followed by: Mattia Bellucci/ Flavio Cobolli vs (4) Sadio Doumbia/ Fabien Reboul

Mexican Open 2025: Where to Watch

Holger Rune will be in action on Day 2 at the 2025 Mexican Open (Getty)

The 2025 Mexican Open's Day 2 action will be available in the respective countries on the following channels.

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

Australia: beIn Sports

For further information regarding where to watch the matches, click here.

Mexican Open 2025: Match Timings

All Day 2 matches will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time. The only exception is the match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexandre Muller, which is scheduled for the night session and will begin at 9:00 p.m. local time.

The Tennis fans of the USA, Canada, UK, and India can catch all the action at the following times.

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time (Night Session, Estadio) USA/ CANADA February 25, 2025, 7:00 pm ET February 25, 2025, 10:00 pm ET UK February 26, 2025, 12:00 am GMT February 26, 2025, 3:00 am GMT India February 25, 2025, 5:30 am IST February 25, 2025, 8:30 am IST

