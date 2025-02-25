Day 2 of the 2025 Mexican Open will feature high-octane clashes involving some of the top seeds in the draw. Notably, top seed Alexander Zverev will begin his campaign by taking on Matteo Arnaldi in the first round on February 25 (Tuesday).
Fourth-seeded Holger Rune and ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov will also start their respective campaigns on the day. While the Dane is searching for form this season and will face Roberto Carballes Baens, the Canadian is coming to the event after winning the Dallas Open and will take on American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy.
Among other seeds, seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe will also be in action on day 2 and begin his campaign by taking on the in-form Alexandre Muller. Among home favorites, Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez will begin his campaign against Australia's Aleksandar Vukic. The schedule for Day 2 at the 2025 Mexican Open is as follows-
Schedule for Day 2 of the Mexican Open 2025
Estadio
Staring at 6:00 pm local time: (4) Holger Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Arnaldi
Not before 9:00 pm local time: (7) Frances Tiafoe vs Alexandre Muller
Grandstand
Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Aleksandar Vukic vs (WC) Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez
Followed by: (9) Denis Shapovalov vs (Q) Nishesh Basavareddy
Followed by : (1) Jackson Withrow/ Horacio Zeballos vs Santiago Gonzalez/ Lucas Miedler
Cancha 1
Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (LL) Mattia Bellucci
Followed by: Benjamin Bonzi vs Brandon Nakashima
Followed by: Alex Michelsen vs Bu Yunchaokete
Cancha 2
Starting at 6:00 pm local time: Austin Krajicek/ Rajeeva Ram vs Tomas Machac/ Jakub Mensik
Followed By: Christian Harrison/ Evan King vs Rinki Hijikata/ Ben Shelton
Followed by: Mattia Bellucci/ Flavio Cobolli vs (4) Sadio Doumbia/ Fabien Reboul
Mexican Open 2025: Where to Watch
The 2025 Mexican Open's Day 2 action will be available in the respective countries on the following channels.
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
Australia: beIn Sports
For further information regarding where to watch the matches, click here.
Mexican Open 2025: Match Timings
All Day 2 matches will begin at 6:00 p.m. local time. The only exception is the match between Frances Tiafoe and Alexandre Muller, which is scheduled for the night session and will begin at 9:00 p.m. local time.
The Tennis fans of the USA, Canada, UK, and India can catch all the action at the following times.