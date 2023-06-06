"Actually the best" - Nick Kyrgios gushes over girlfriend as a return to tour beckons

Australian tennis pro Nick Kyrgios recently expressed his appreciation for his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Known for his charisma and powerful playing style, Kyrgios often attracts attention both on and off the tennis court. He offered a glimpse into his personal life by sharing a picture of his girlfriend and gushing about her.

Kyrgios took to Instagram and said:

"Actually the best @costeenhatzi"

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

Kyrgios and Hatzi's relationship has been a subject of interest among fans since it became public. While the couple tends to keep their personal lives private, his post is a testament to the strong connection they find in each other's company.

Kyrgios has often stated that his 21-year-old girlfriend provides him with a solid support system that makes a significant difference in the way he has performed on the court.

The 28-year-old and Hatzi have been in a relationship since December 2021. Hatzi, known for her influence on social media and her interior design skills, frequently accompanies Kyrgios on his tennis journeys, providing unwavering support from the stands.

Nick Kyrgios hints at a comeback as girlfriend Costeen Hatzi reveals touring plans

As Nick Kyrgios is set to make his highly anticipated return to the world of tennis, Costeen Hatzi has drawn her touring plans.

Hatzi took to her Instagram stories on June 3 to share a poignant video of their now-empty apartment and expressed sadness about leaving their cozy space behind.

"I'm not ready to leave our home for 4-5 months", Hatzi wrote on Instagram.

Kyrgios shared the video on his account and offered a reassuring message to his partner.

"It's okay, b. We have each other. Besides, traveling around the world isn't such a bad problem, hahaha," Kyrgios captioned his Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios on Instagram

Kyrgios is yet to play a match this year and last played on the tour in October 2022. In January, Kyrgios had to skip the Australian Open to undergo surgery on his left knee. In May, he suffered a foot injury during a break-in at his home in Canberra, forcing him to miss the French Open as well.

