"Addicted to playing on the big stages" - Ben Shelton on cloud nine after Shanghai Masters upset win over Jannik Sinner

Ben Shelton has been in scintillating form lately. The American put up a brave display during his fourth-round outing in Shanghai on Tuesday (October 10), scoring an upset win over World No. 4 Jannik Sinner to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal.

Shelton, who made the semifinals of the US Open last month, got off to a slow start as his more experienced opponent broke him twice to take the opener 6-2. The 21-year-old, however, regrouped soon in the second set, breaking Sinner at 2-1 before taking the set 6-3.

The deciding set was tough as both players refused to give an inch. The match eventually boiled down to a winner-takes-all tiebreaker. Even though Ben Shelton wasted a 4-0 lead, he was able to maintain his composure to complete a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) victory over Jannik Sinner in two hours and 32 minutes.

In his post-match interview, Shelton was asked to shed light on how he has made waves at the Major tournaments before doing well at a ATP 1000-level event. The 21-year-old replied that he had perhaps become accustomed to winning big matches.

“I don’t know what to tell you. Maybe I’m addicted to playing on the big stages. I definitely haven’t had a normal upbringing in the tennis world or first year on tour. It’s kind of been a little backwards figuring things out as we go. I’m just gonna try to keep building & improving each & every week," he said during the on-court interview in Shanghai.

"One of those guys in the Next Gen I’ve looked up to" - Ben Shelton on Jannik Sinner

Ben Shelton heaped heavy praise on Jannik Sinner for the form that he has displayed lately

During the interview, Ben Shelton also lavished rich praise on his opponent. The American asserted that he was prepared for an uphill battle against the World No. 4, who was on a seven-match winning streak prior to his Round-of-16 outing in Shanghai.

The 21-year-old also admitted that Jannik Sinner was one of the younger players that inspire him. He said:

“It was definitely a really tough match. I knew it was gonna be that way going in. Jannik’s been on a tear lately. He’s one of those guys in the Next Gen I’ve looked up to."

Shelton then commended the Italian's grounded attitude towards the game, before expressing his gratitude at the opportunity of playing a close match against such a player.

"He had a quick breakthrough and does things the right way. Being able to be out here and share the court with him & play an epic match like this, I was really excited to get the win," he said.

Ben Shelton will next face World No. 26 Sebastian Korda for a place in the semifinals of the 2023 Shanghai Masters. The last-eight clash will mark the first time the two Americans face off on the ATP tour.