Adelaide International 2 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

The second Adelaide International tournament begins on Monday and is the final warm-up event leading up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

Gael Monfils won the Adelaide International 1 by defeating Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-4 in the final. It was Monfils' 11th career title and the Frenchman did not drop a single set over the course of the tournament.

He will now compete in the second edition of the competition and is once again the top seed. A number of players who took part in the Adelaide International 1 will compete in the second edition as well. This includes Khachanov, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe and Marton Fucsovics.

Here's a closer look at the men's draw.

Top half: A rematch of the Adelaide International 1 final could be on the cards

Geel Monfils and Karen Khachanov could lock horns in the semifinals

Top Seeds: [1] Gael Monfils, [3] Karen Khachanov, [5] Lloyd Harris, [8] Marton Fucsovics

Expected semifinal: Gael Monfils vs Karen Khachanov

Analysis: Top seed Gael Monfils is the heavy favorite to win the tournament and he should reach the quarterfinals with ease. There, the Frenchman could be up against eighth seed Marton Fucsovics. Jan-Lennard Struff is another potential opponent for Monfils. However, the Frenchman, in his current form, is expected to progress irrespective of who he faces.

The other side of the half features third seed Karen Khachanov. The Russian is unlikely to have any problems in his opening match, regardless of the opponent. However, the quarterfinals are where things could get tricky for him, as potential opponents include fifth seed Lloyd Harris and Mackenzie McDonald. The latter's performances in 2021 saw him win the ATP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Semifinal prediction: Gael Monfils def. Karen Khachanov

Bottom Half: Cilic could meet Isner

Marin Cilic could face John Isner in the semifinnals

Top Seeds: [2] John Isner [4] Marin Cilic, [6] Alexander Bublik, [7] Frances Tiafoe

Expected semifinal: John Isner vs Marin Cilic

Analysis: Fourth seed Marin Cilic was eliminated in the semifinals of the first Adelaide International and will be looking to better his performance.

The Croat will start off against either John Millman or Jaume Munar and should be able to get past either of them. Possible opponents in the quarterfinals include Tommy Paul and Lorenzo Musetti. However, Cilic should be able to progress to the semifinals.

After a mixed showing in the ATP Cup, John Isner will be looking to have a good run in the Adelaide International. The American may not have an easy start as his potential opponents include Benoit Paire and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who reached the semifinals of the first edition.

If he beats either of them, Isner should have it easy in the quarterfinals, especially with Alexander Bublik eliminated. The American's possible opponents include Alex Bolt and Aleksandar Vukic. With his experience and quality, Isner should be able to get the better of them.

Semifinal prediction: John Isner def. Marin Cilic

Prediction for the final

Gael Monfils def. John Isner

