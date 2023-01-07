Adelaide International 2 2023: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Most of the top ATP and WTA players have converged at the Adelaide International 2, which will be held from January 9-14, 2023.

The women's event is a WTA 500 one with a stacked draw led by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Fellow top 10 players Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova are also present.

There isn't a dearth of Grand Slam champions either, with Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova, Victoria Azarenka, Jelena Ostapenko and Elena Rybakina all accounted for. Madison Keys returns to defend her title as well.

Andrey Rublev leads the men's field and is the only top-10 player in action here. But there are plenty of notable names in the draw, including Pablo Carreno Busta, Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut. Defending champion Thanasi Kokkinakis is aiming to make it two in a row this time.

There were a couple of high-profile withdrawals as Nick Kyrgios and Jessica Pegula pulled out of the tournament. While the former is dealing with an injury, the latter is still competing in the United Cup. Nevertheless, there's a full house with plenty of exciting matches lined up over the week.

Here's a look at the channel and streaming details for the Adelaide International 2:

ATP Adelaide International 2 Channel and live streaming details

Jack Draper is aiming for a better performance at the Adelaide International 2.

Tennis TV - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

9Now - Australia.

ESPN - Latin America.

WOWOW - Japan.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

Iqiyi - China.

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

WTA Adelaide International 2 Channel and live streaming details

Elena Rybakina is one of the star attractions at the 2023 Adelaide International 2.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

9Now - Australia.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Canal+ - Poland.

