Adelaide International 2 2023: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more

The WTA's 2023 tour will shift its attention to the Adelaide International 2, a WTA 500 event scheduled to commence with the main draw action on January 9. Several top players have arrived in the south Australian city ahead of the tournament, which will take place in quick succession after its predecessor (Adelaide International 1) at the same venue.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur will lead the field of players, which includes as many as six Grand Slam champions — Petra Kvitova, Garbine Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Elena Rybakina, Viktoria Azarenka and Barbora Krejcikova. With players looking to get a few wins under their belt heading into the year's first Grand Slam — the Australian Open, fans can expect a week of exhilarating tennis action.

On that note, let's take a look at all the information regarding the Adelaide International 2.

What is the Adelaide International 2?

The Adelaide International 2 is a WTA 500 event that is played at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, South Australia, as one of the first tournaments of the tennis season and part of the Australian Open series. The first edition of the tournament was held last year.

American Madison Keys lifted the trophy at the inaugural edition last year, beating compatriot Alison Riske in the summit clash. Keys will be back to defend her title this year.

Venue

The Adelaide International 2 will be held on the hard courts at the Memorial Drive Tennis Center in Adelaide, South Australia.

Players

Petra Kvitova is one of six Grand Slam champions in the loaded draw.

Ons Jabeur leads a loaded draw at the WTA 500 event and is one of the favorites to win the title.

The Tunisian was handed a bye in the opening round, but big names including defending champion Madison Keys, Petra Kvitova, Paula Badosa, Elena Rybakina and Anett Kontaveit crowd the Tunisian's half of the draw.

Fourth seed Caroline Garcia anchors the top half of the draw following the withdrawals of Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula. The section also features the likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Danielle Collins, Garbine Mugurza and Veronika Kudermetova.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament will start on Sunday (January 8), with the main draw starting on Monday, January 9. The final will take place on January 15.

Prize Money

Madison Keys with the 2022 Adelaide International 2 trophy.

The winner of the Adelaide International 2 will pocket $120,150 along with 500 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking points Champion $120,150 500 Runner-up $74,161 305 Semi-finals $43,323 185 Quarterfinals $20,465 100 Second round $11,145 55 First round $7,500 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK viewers can catch all the action live on WTA Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on 9Now.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

