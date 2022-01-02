Adelaide International 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

The 2022 season has begun with the ATP Cup, and a couple of new tournaments are scheduled to kick off tomorrow. One of them is the Adelaide International 1.

The men's competition isn't as coveted as the women's given it's an ATP 250 event.

2020 was the inaugural edition of the Adelaide International, during which there was an exciting semifinal clash between Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Both players each took a set in a tiebreak before the Russian prevailed in the third. Rublev then beat South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win the tournament.

The men's tournament was not held last year but will be held twice in 2022, with the first starting December 3.

Since several top players including Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are participating in the ATP Cup, this year's Adelaide International does not have many big names.

Adelaide International @AdelaideTennis



2-9 January: WTA 500 and ATP 250

9-15 January: WTA 250 and ATP 250



Read more 👉



#AdelaideTennis The Adelaide International will return in 2022 with two weeks of tennis set to hit the courts at Memorial Drive!2-9 January: WTA 500 and ATP 2509-15 January: WTA 250 and ATP 250Read more 👉 bit.ly/3p7tvSj The Adelaide International will return in 2022 with two weeks of tennis set to hit the courts at Memorial Drive! 2-9 January: WTA 500 and ATP 250 9-15 January: WTA 250 and ATP 250 Read more 👉 bit.ly/3p7tvSj #AdelaideTennis https://t.co/LOoHyJKP2j

However, the likes of Gael Monfils, Karen Khachanov and former US Open champion Marin Cilic will participate at the event.

Here's a detailed look at the men's draw.

Top Half: Gael Monfils should have clear path to the semifinals

The top seed should have little trouble reaching the semifinals

Top seeds: [1] Gael Monfils, [4] Frances Tiafoe, [6] Tommy Paul, [8] Kwon Soon-woo

Expected semifinal: Gael Monfils vs Frances Tiafoe

Analysis: Gael Monfils is the top seed and favorite to win the competition. The Frenchman has received a bye to the second round, where he will face either Juan Manuel Cerundolo or Alex Bolt.

If the 35-year-old does make it to the quarterfinals, his possible opponents include sixth seed Tommy Paul and teenager Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him in Vienna a few months ago.

The other side of the draw consists of fourth seed Frances Tiafoe, who on his day can be a formidable opponent. The American will begin the tournament against the winner of the all-Aussie clash between Thanasi Kokkinakis and John Millman.

If Tiafoe makes it to the quarterfinals, his most likely opponent will be South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo. However, Yoshihito Nishioka and Mikael Ymer, who reached the third round of two Grand Slams last year, are well capable of causing an upset.

Dark horses: Lorenzo Musetti, Mikael Ymer

First round match to watch: Mikael Ymer vs Benjamin Bonzi

Predicted semifinal: Gael Monfils vs Frances Tiafoe

Bottom half: Cilic-Khachanov semifinal looming

Marin Cilic is among the favorites to win the tournament

Top seeds: [2] Karen Khachanov, [3] Marin Cilic, [5] Marton Fucsovics, [7] Laslo Djere

Expected semifinal: Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov

Third seed Marin Cilic is the player to look out for in this half of the draw. The Croat returned to the top 30 of the ATP rankings in 2021 and will be keen to improve further in 2022.

Cilic will start the tournament against either Thiago Monteiro or Daniel Altmaier. Should Cilic make it to the quarterfinals, his most likely opponent will be seventh-seeded Laslo Djere. In such a scenario, Cilic would be expected to get the better of the Serb and reach the semifinals.

On the other side of the draw is second seed Karen Khachanov, who is expected to make it to the last eight with relative ease. The Russian will most likely face last year's Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marton Fucsovics in the quarterfinals.

Dark horse: Marton Fucsovics

Predicted semifinal result: Marin Cilic def. Karen Khachanov

Prediction for the final

Also Read Article Continues below

Marin Cilic def. Gael Monfils

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala