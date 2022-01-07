Adelaide International 2022 results: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin scores, winner & recap

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty advanced to the semifinals of the Adelaide International after defeating sixth seed Sofia Kenin in straight sets on Frdiay. The 25-year-old was dominant from start to finish and had little trouble defeating the 2020 Australian Open champion.

Barty's serve was on point from the get-go, making it hard for Kenin to make inroads. The Australian took the first set 6-3 and started the second with a break. She then maintained her lead over the rest of the set to clinch it 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty defeated Sofia Kenin in the quarterfinals and will next face either defending champion Iga Swiatek or former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Kenin had won her previous encounter against Barty at the 2020 Australian Open but the World No. 1 was the heavy favorite heading into this contest. She started the match strongly and had an early opportunity to break. However, the American managed to hold serve to stay level.

Barty served brilliantly throughout the first set, racking up a total of seven aces. She secured the decisive break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up as Kenin found it increasingly difficult to keep pace with the reigning Wimbledon champion. The American managed to save two set points at 5-3, but Barty held her nerve to take the opening set.

The 25-year-old started the second set by breaking Kenin and holding comfortably for a 2-0 lead. The American managed to hold serve in the next few games to keep the pressure on Barty, but the Australian did not relent. She served out the match with little trouble to post her fifth victory over Kenin in seven outings.

Barty served 17 aces and won 31 out of 32 points on her first serve. She also lost just seven points on second serve and did not face a breakpoint throughout the match.

Next up for the two-time Grand Slam champion is either Swiatek or Azarenka. Barty's only previous meeting with the Pole was in the round of 16 of last year's Madrid Open, which she won 7-5, 6-4.

The World No. 1 has played Azarenka four times, winning three of them.

Edited by Arvind Sriram