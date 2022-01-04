Adelaide International 2022 results: Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka scores, winner and recap

Victoria Azarenka exacted sweet revenge on Paula Badosa, defeating the fourth seed in her opening-round match at the Adelaide International. The duo had previously contested a highly engaging final at Indian Wells in 2021, where the former World No. 1 served for the title and was just two points away from victory. But Badosa turned things around to steal the win.

Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka Score

The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2. Azarenka will face Australian Priscilla Hon in the next round.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



The two are still in the doubles together after upsetting the top seeds Aoyama/Shibahara in 1R.



#AdelaideTennis Fantastic performance from Victoria Azarenka, who was a break down twice in the opening set but defeats No.8 Paula Badosa 63 62. Faces Hon in 2R.The two are still in the doubles together after upsetting the top seeds Aoyama/Shibahara in 1R. Fantastic performance from Victoria Azarenka, who was a break down twice in the opening set but defeats No.8 Paula Badosa 63 62. Faces Hon in 2R.The two are still in the doubles together after upsetting the top seeds Aoyama/Shibahara in 1R.#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/vKtMBTqrS5

Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka Recap

Victoria Azarenka at the 2021 French Open

Both players started the match on a strong note, holding serve to love. However, neither woman was able to hold serve for the next four games.

Azarenka then managed to hold serve and go 4-3 up. She then broke Badosa to take a 5-3 lead. Serving for the set, the former World No. 1 raced to 40-0 and had three set points. She wasted the first after missing an easy volley and Badosa saved the next with a fantastic return. But Azarenka did not waste her third set point and sealed the first set 6-3.

The Spaniard managed to hold serve at the start of the second set. However, Azarenka's relentless attack saw her break Badosa in her next service game to race into a 2-1 lead. Azarenka held serve and had another break point to go 4-1 up, but Badosa played the next few points brilliantly to hold serve.

It was, however, only a momentarily respite for the 24-year old, as the Azarenka assault was relentless. Within minutes the Belarusian had secured another service break and was serving for the match at 5-2.

The Belarusian went 30-0 up on serve, but a cracking forehand winner from Badosa and an unforced error by Azarenka leveled the score at 30-30.

Azarenka faltered at this stage in the the final at Indian Wells, but this time ensured she served it out for a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Also Read Article Continues below

It was a vintage performance from Victoria Azarenka, who has enjoyed immense success in Australia. If she continues playing like this, she'll definitely be a title contender at the Australian Open.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala