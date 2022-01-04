Adelaide International 2022 results: Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka scores, winner and recap

Victoria Azarenka exacted sweet revenge on Paula Badosa, defeating the fourth seed in her opening-round match at the Adelaide International. The duo had previously contested a highly engaging final at Indian Wells in 2021, where the former World No. 1 served for the title and was just two points away from victory. But Badosa turned things around to steal the win.
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka Score
The two-time Grand Slam champion defeated Paula Badosa 6-3, 6-2. Azarenka will face Australian Priscilla Hon in the next round.
Paula Badosa vs Victoria Azarenka Recap
Both players started the match on a strong note, holding serve to love. However, neither woman was able to hold serve for the next four games.
Azarenka then managed to hold serve and go 4-3 up. She then broke Badosa to take a 5-3 lead. Serving for the set, the former World No. 1 raced to 40-0 and had three set points. She wasted the first after missing an easy volley and Badosa saved the next with a fantastic return. But Azarenka did not waste her third set point and sealed the first set 6-3.
The Spaniard managed to hold serve at the start of the second set. However, Azarenka's relentless attack saw her break Badosa in her next service game to race into a 2-1 lead. Azarenka held serve and had another break point to go 4-1 up, but Badosa played the next few points brilliantly to hold serve.
It was, however, only a momentarily respite for the 24-year old, as the Azarenka assault was relentless. Within minutes the Belarusian had secured another service break and was serving for the match at 5-2.
The Belarusian went 30-0 up on serve, but a cracking forehand winner from Badosa and an unforced error by Azarenka leveled the score at 30-30.
Azarenka faltered at this stage in the the final at Indian Wells, but this time ensured she served it out for a 6-3, 6-2 win.
It was a vintage performance from Victoria Azarenka, who has enjoyed immense success in Australia. If she continues playing like this, she'll definitely be a title contender at the Australian Open.