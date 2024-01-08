Adelaide International Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Daria Kasatkina vs Claire Liu

Day 2 of the Adelaide International will see the remainder of the first round take place.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will kick off her 2024 campaign by facing Aliaksandra Sasnovich while fifth seed Daria Kasatkina will be up against Claire Liu. The likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Veronika Kudermetova and Karolina Pliskova will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the women's singles matches at the WTA 500 tournament.

Adelaide International Day 2 women's singles predictions

#1 Daria Kasatkina vs Claire Liu

Fifth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Claire Liu in the first round of the Adelaide International. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

The Russian is coming off a quarterfinal exit at the Brisbane International while the American lost in the opening round of the ASB Classic in Auckland to eventual champion Coco Gauff.

Kasatkina will enter the match as the favorite to win and even though Liu saw off two higher-ranked players in straight sets during the Adelaide International qualifiers, the former should not have much of an issue with coming out on top.

Predicted Winner: Daria Kasatkina.

#2 Marketa Vondrousova vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round of the Adelaide International. This will be the second meeting between the two, with the Belarusian triumphing 6-1, 6-2 in their previous encounter in the second round at the 2020 US Open.

It will be Vondrousova's first tournament of 2024 while Sasnovich is coming on the back of a win against Ulrikke Eikeri in the qualifiers.

The Czech had a poor end to her 2023 season as she won just one of her last six matches. However, given her quality and the fact that Sasnovich would be feeling the effects of her previous matches, we can expect Vondrousova to come out on top and reach the second round of the Adelaide International.

Predicted Winner: Marketa Vondrousova.

#3 Jelena Ostapenko vs Sorana Cirstea

Sixth seed Jelena Ostapenko will face Sorana Cirstea in the first round of the Adelaide International. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Ostapenko is coming off a quarterfinal exit at the Brisbane International while Cirstea suffered an opening-round defeat in the very same tournament.

While the Latvian is the higher-ranked player, Cirstea produced some impressive performances in 2023, notably reaching the semifinals at the Miami Open and the quarterfinals at the US Open and BNP Paribas Open.

That said, Ostapenko looks in good touch at the moment and should be able to book her place in the last 16 of the Adelaide International.

Predicted Winner: Jelena Ostapenko.

#4 Karolina Pliskova vs Katerina Siniakova

Karolina Pliskova will face compatriot Katerina Siniakova in the first round of the Adelaide International. It will be the third meeting between the two, with the former winning both of their prior encounters.

Pliskova exited the Brisbane International in the second round while Siniakova's last match was her second qualifier in Adelaide, where she beat Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-1.

The former World No. 1 will enter the match as the favorite and given her quality and aggressive gameplay, there is a good chance of her coming out on top and reaching the Round of 16 in Adelaide.

Predicted Winner: Karolina Pliskova.