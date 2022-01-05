"This year I want to go back to being aggressive and being proactive" - Iga Swiatek 

Iga Swiatek claimed her maiden win of the year by defeating Daria Saville in a first-round clash at the Adelaide International. Swiatek came through 6-3, 6-3 to register her sixth consecutive victory in Adelaide.

The Pole acknowledged her attachment with the city, elaborating on the atmosphere being conducive to finding form right at the start of the season.

“I just love this place, because it’s calm, it’s the perfect first tournament to get into the rhythm and to just enjoy being on court,” Swiatek said. “The city is beautiful… I love it here. I know it’s pretty weird ‘resting’ on tournament but I feel like I can recharge here after pre-season, so it’s great," she added.

When asked about her thoughts on the match, Swiatek highlighted that her concentration levels were up to the mark throughout which helped her to win.

Swiatek said, “I think I stayed focused pretty well. And even though at the beginning I wasn’t like completely sure what my tactics should be because it’s first match, I stayed consistent, which was great. And I didn’t change that."

The World No. 4 is expecting to rediscover her aggressive gameplay this season, a part of her game which she believes she left behind after entering the top 20.

“When I was an underdog and I was building up my ranking, I was playing [aggressive]. When I reached top 20, I was unsure," Swiatek said. "But this year I want to go back to being aggressive and being proactive,” she added.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



"But this year I want to go back to being aggressive and being proactive.”



#AdelaideTennis Swiatek: “When I was an underdog and I was building up my ranking, I was playing [aggressive]. When I reached Top 20, I was unsure."But this year I want to go back to being aggressive and being proactive.” Swiatek: “When I was an underdog and I was building up my ranking, I was playing [aggressive]. When I reached Top 20, I was unsure. "But this year I want to go back to being aggressive and being proactive.”#AdelaideTennis https://t.co/YUcPEbGgeY

Iga Swiatek not unsettled by slow start, believes she can capitalize on momentum created by first-round win

Iga Swiatek after sealing a 6-3, 6-3 victory in her first-round match at the Adelaide International

During the first set, Swiatek fell behind on an early break against Saville. But the 20-year-old managed to win three consecutive games to take a 4-2 lead. However, the streak was halted soon after as she lost her second service game in the set, before regaining momentum and ending the set 6-3.

The 2020 Roland Garros champion pointed out that a few setbacks during the first match of the season are nothing to be concerned about.

“I had some ups and downs for sure, because it’s the first match, but I’m feeling pretty good because I’m trying to implement all the tactics that we tried in practice,” Swiatek said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Swiatek managed to capitalize on the momentum she created by winning the first set and she did not face a single break point during the second set. She is now set to face Canadian youngster Leylah Fernandez in the next round of the tournament.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya