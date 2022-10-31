"Adele is the best singer of the 21st century for sure, in my opinion" - Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and other ATP stars choose their favorite sad song

Several ATP stars, including Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, featured in a recent video to reveal their favorite sad songs as they created an ideal playlist for tennis fans to listen to when they are sad.

In a social media post tweeted by the Vienna Open's official account, participants at the event this year, including the likes of Medvedev, Tsitsipas, Frances Tiafoe, and many more, were asked about the songs they listen to when they feel sad.

Former World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov took some time answering and mentioned one of the most famous bands of all time, the Backstreet Boys.

"I don't know, probably the BackStreet Boys," he said."

Karen Khachanov, the 2022 US Open semifinalist, expressed his love for Eminem and picked "Lose Yourself" as the song he listens to when he is in a good or bad mood.

"The music that gives me motivation and everything outside is, I would say, Eminem's "Lose yourself," so that's why whenever you are in a good mood or opposite, I listen to that one," the Russian said.

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev stated that Adele might be just be the best singer of the 21st century and picked her 'Someone Like You' as his go-to song.

"Yeah, Someone Like You. I love Adele. For me she's like the is the best singer of the 21st century for sure, in my opinion," Daniil Medvedev said.

Filip Misolic picked 'Maps' by Maroon 5 as his favorite song, while Cameron Norrie revealed his song of choice to be 'Wash' by Bon Iver and Emil Ruusuvuori mentioned 'Simple Man.'

Denis Shapovalov raved about his favorite song - Queen's 'Face It Alone' - by describing it as a "good but super sad song" that he likes to "blast" on full volume.

"Face it alone, that's a good song but it is super sad. But I like it blast it," Shapovalov said.

Frances Tiafoe was all smiles while talking about his favorite sad song, choosing Beyonce's 'Pray You Catch Me.'

"Beyoncé's song, "Pray you catch me," Tiafoe said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas chose his friend's music as his favorite song to listen to when he feels sad.

"I have a friend of mine, his name is Ooyy, and he makes tunes, some good music and sometimes I listen to them when I'm a bit down or sad," Tsitsipas said.

Daniil Medvedev to face either Sebastian Korda or Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Paris Masters

Erste Bank Open 2022 - Day 7

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will kick-start his Paris Masters campaign on November 1, against the winner of the first-round clash between Sebastian Korda and Alex de Minaur.

The Russian could also set up a potential clash with Frances Tiafoe, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Novak Djokovic in the later stages of the tournament. However, he will be brimming with confidence, having traveled to the French capital after winning the Vienna Open.

