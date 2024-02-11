Adrian Mannarino hilariously gifted a bottle of tequila at Dallas Open after crediting the beverage for his longevity and success

Adrian Mannarino was gifted a bottle of tequila by American host and emcee Blair Henley at the Dallas Open.

Henley's gesture came after Mannarino's quarterfinal win against James Duckworth after the latter retired due to an injury. At the time of Duckworth's mid-match retirement, the Frenchman was leading 6-2, 3-1.

After the conclusion of the match, Henley stepped onto the court to interview Mannarino. The prominent emcee proceeded to gift the 35-year-old a blue bottle of tequila in a lighthearted moment.

Expand Tweet

After defeating Ben Shelton 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open, Mannarino revealed that he had started drinking tequila to ensure his longevity as a tennis player.

"I started tequila. That helps to not think too much. You just keep going. Sometimes, you need to clear your brain and stop thinking about the past, and just keep going. Don't look back and just go", Adrian Mannarino said when asked to comment on the key to becoming better with age.

Expand Tweet

However, in the fourth round of the Australian Open, Mannarino ran into World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb made short work of the Frenchman and won the match 6-0, 6-0, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino's Dallas Open run came to an end against Marcos Giron

Adrian Mannarino during Chinese Taipei v France - 2024 Davis Cup Qualifiers: Day 1

Blair Henley's hilarious gift to Adrian Mannarino couldn't help him in the Dallas Open semis, as the Frenchman faced an in-form Marcos Giron. Mannarino, seeded fourth at the ATP 250 tournament, was thoroughly outclassed by unseeded American, who breezed into the final after a 6-1, 6-3 win.

It was the first full match that Mannarino played at the Dallas Open. The 35-year-old started the competition with a walkover win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16. The Japanese cited illness as he explained his withdrawal from the event on X (formerly Twitter).

"After the first match (against Terence Atmane), my body was in a lot of pain and I felt a little nauseous after eating, so I took precautions and retired" the translated tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Giron, Mannarino's semifinal opponent in Dallas, is set to face compatriot Tommy Paul in the final. Second-seeded Paul faced Shelton in the other semifinal and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Mannarino's next outing is set to be at the Delray Beach Open — another ATP 250 event. The Frenchman is seeded fourth there as well, and is scheduled to start the tournament in the Round of 16, where his opponent is yet to be confirmed.