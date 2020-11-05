After 1000 match wins, Rafael Nadal relives his favorite matches on the ATP Tour

Despite a disjointed, topsy-turvy 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rafael Nadal has had a record-breaking year. In October, the Spaniard won a record-extending 13 Roland Garros titles and in the process equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Shortly after the feat, Nadal broke Jimmy Connors' long-standing record for most consecutive weeks in the top 10 of the men's rankings. Following his first-round win at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, Rafael Nadal has now reached 1000 match wins on tour.

ATP has released a video of the Spaniard speaking about his most memorable and remarkable wins on tour so far.

Super emotional: Rafael Nadal on 2006 Rome Masters final against Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal (R) and Roger Federer at the Rome Masters 2006

Rafael Nadal acknowledged his first win on tour as the most important, claiming that at 15 years of age, it made him confident about his chances of making it on tour.

"It was a long time ago," reminisced the 34-year-old. "For me it was amazing to win my first match on the professional tour. I remember well against Ramon Delgado, it was completely unexpected. I enjoyed winning in front of people."

Nadal defeated Ramon Delgado 6-4 6-4 in his hometown of Mallorca in 2002, and with it, became only the ninth player on the ATP Tour to win his first professional match before the age of 16.

Nadal also mentioned the final of the Rome Masters in 2005 against Guillermo Coria, where the then 18-year-old gave up a one set lead on two occasions. However, the Spaniard eventually prevailed in a deciding set tiebreak to win 6-4 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6.

The 20-time Grand slam champion called it 'one of the most unforgettable' matches in his career as well as his greatest-ever final.

The final of the Rome Masters the following year was also a particularly special one for Nadal, as he defeated rival Roger Federer in yet another five-set thriller.

"It was a very important match, second title here in Rome and again super emotional," said Nadal. "At match point, anything could have happened and it was at the beginning of our rivalry."

"It was a close match. It seemed like first I had the advantage and then it was with him. Great memories because the crowd in Rome has always been fantastic," said the World No. 2.

Rafael Nadal names 2013 Indian Wells final and 2010 Tour Finals semifinal as favorite hardcourt matches

Rafael Nadal (L) and Andy Murray at the ATP World Tour Finals in 2010

Rafael Nadal also, perhaps unexpectedly, mentioned his semifinal encounter with Andy Murray at the 2010 ATP World Tour Finals as one of his best matches on tour.

The match ended 7-6 3-6 7-6 in Nadal's favor, and even Andy Murray categorized it as one of his finest nights, claiming "... Tonight is why I play tennis."

He also recalled the 2013 Indian Wells final against Juan Martin del Potro. Nadal claimed that it was a very special win as he had returned after a long injury in 2012 and it was his first hardcourt title in over two years.

"Very emotional this one because it was my first hard court title after a very long injury," said Nadal about his 4-6 6-3 6-4 win against del Potro.

Rafael Nadal (L) and Juan Martin del Potro at the 2013 BNP Paribas Open Final

"2012 had been very tough for me, especially after Roland Garros. I started 2013 in a lot of pain in my knee, and at Acapulco I started playing well. From Acapulco, the rest of the 2013 season was one of the best of my career," claimed Nadal.