"I think the American players at their best can beat almost anybody" - Tennis analysts hail Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka and other American players

Tennis players from the United States are making a prominent comeback on the ATP Tour. 11 American players, including the in-form Taylor Fritz, fall under the list of top-60 ATP rankings. Tennis analyst Tracy Austin and former world No. 5 Jimmy Arias have predicted that the US Open 2022 will be a major focus for the country's top players.

American tennis veterans and Tennis Channel pundits Tracy Austin and Jimmy Arias believe that the age of strong American tennis players has returned, given the recent success of players like Fritz, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, and John Isner.

"I'll say Reilly Opelka. Now you look at Reilly's results at as of late, he's lost a lot early and he's ranked in the top 20," quoted analyst Austin at Tennis Channel. " He could get hot, that high bouncing serve he has plenty of weeks, few tournaments to play before the US Open. His results have to start to get better before the US Open."

"I think the American players at their best can beat almost anybody. When they are playing the best, it's just not consistent every day," said former World No. 5.

Analysts also applauded the young emerging players from America like Maxime Cressy and Jenson Brooksby. Brooksby was heavily cheered by the American crowd at the US Open 2021 when he managed to snatch the first set against Novak Djokovic in round of 16.

Taylor Fritz has had a career best season, winning his first Masters title at Indian Wells, winning in the final against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. He also reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022, losing to Nadal in an intense five-set match on Centre Court.

Day Ten: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Taylor Fritz is currently ranked No. 12 in the ATP rankings. Reilly Opelka, Isner and Tiafoe are at 17th, 25th and 29th positions resepctively. Opelka grabbed two ATP titles this year at the Dallas Open and the US Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston.

2021 Miami Open - Day 5

Taylor Fritz and other American tennis players ready for US Open 2022

US Open 2022 is just around the corner and the Americans are ready to showcase their top game on the hardcourts. The last Major of the season, the US Open will have several tune-up tournaments in its lead-up, including the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters.

2020 US Open - Day 14

Taylor Fritz, Reilly Opelka, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe and other Americans will look to have a good summer hardcourt swing and have a good run at the US Open in Flushing Meadows.

The US Open commences on August 29.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far