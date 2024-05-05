World No. 1 Iga Swiatek clinched the Madrid Open trophy on Saturday, after winning a closely contested clash against Aryna Sabalenka.

After defeating the likes of Madison Keys, Sorana Cirstea and Haddad Maia, Swiatek reached the much-anticipated final to face the World No. 2 in a rematch of the 2023 Madrid Open final. In a close match, the Pole saved three championship points in the final set to win the tournament 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7).

After the triumph, Swiatek disclosed how she took inspiration from Rafael Nadal's epic match against Daniil Medvedev, where he defeated the Russian with a monumental comeback to clinch his second Australian Open title. However, in a recent interview with Tennis Channel, the Pole was in a fun mood as she claimed that the match was "really spicy".

"Yeah for sure. This match was really spicy (shows a bottle of Tobasco sauce). That's not an ad, it was just here. I am so happy Tennis Channel is giving us the right equipment to recover after the match," the World No. 1 said amusingly.

Her humor got the attention of the netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Moreover, most of the fans seemed amused by the video.

"After a 3 hour final, she still got jokes," wrote one fan.

"You deserve all the tiramisu in the world my glorious queen," another fan wrote.

"she is so funny imagine not loving her could never be me," a fan chimed in.

Another set of fans reacted to the hot sauce moment.

"The hot sauce ended me," this fan commented.

"Spicy" said a fan in a one-word reaction to the video.

"Oh no way, such a snap snap brain reaction," another fan commented.

Iga Swiatek fumbled during her winner's speech after the Madrid Open final

A fierce opponent like Aryna Sabalenka certainly exhausted the World No. 1 as she stumbled during the winner's speech after clinching her ninth WTA 1000 event.

"And erm… yeah let’s… Oh! And thank you guys [fans], sorry I’m too tired, thank you for watching till the end and for amazing atmosphere. It’s always pleasure to be back in Madrid so I’ll be already looking forward for next year and yeah."

The match lasted till 237 points, with the Pole winning 5 more than her opponent. Another distinctive factor was the conversion rate, where Swiatek was again ahead of Sabalenka.