After 4 couples started in first Grand Slam of year, US Open sees just two pairs in action in R1

The stretch between the Australian Open and the US Open is long and grueling for players. The lengthy season does take a toll on the players, and affects their personal lives as well. While there were four prominent tennis couples in the Australian Open draw at the start of the season, there will only be two of them in the US Open draw.

Married couple Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, along with engaged duo Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur, are the only two couples in the US Open 2025 draw. They were in the Australian Open draw as well, along with two more high-profile pairs, Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Anna Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner.

Kalinskaya and Sinner were the first to part ways. The duo's relationship was mostly low-key, though they shared a kiss in front of the entire Arthur Ashe Stadium when the Italian won the US Open last year. Following his successful title defense at the Australian Open, they went their separate ways.

While the exact timeline isn't known, Sinner received a three-month suspension after his victory Down Under, stemming from his positive test for a banned substance a year ago. When he returned to the tour after his ban, he confirmed that he was single.

Badosa and Tsitsipas called it quits quite recently. The two parted ways after their disappointing first-round losses at Wimbledon. They first got together in 2023, although they briefly split in 2024 for a short period before reuniting. However, it looks like they have separated for good this time. Svitolina and Monfils, along with Boulter and de Minaur, will be carrying the flag high for couples everywhere at the US Open.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils aiming to replicate their success from Australian Open 2025 at the US Open

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils, who got married in 2021, both made the second week of the Australian Open 2025. The former reached the quarterfinals, while the latter advanced to the fourth round. It remains their best result as a couple at the Majors this year.

Svitolina made the last eight at the French Open and lost in the third round of Wimbledon, while Monfils bowed out in the second round from the clay and grass court Majors. They will now aim to attain the same success from the start of the season at the US Open as well.

Svitolina will take on Anna Bondar in her opener, while Monfils will face Roman Safiullin in the first round. Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur, the other couple in the US Open draw, will take on 27th seed Marta Kostyuk and compatriot Christopher O'Connell respectively.

Boulter hasn't advanced beyond the second round of any Major since the start of 2024, while de Minaur has made at least the fourth round in six of the seven Majors during the same period. They started dating in 2020, and got engaged in December 2024. They will be keen to make a deep run as a pair after all this time together.

