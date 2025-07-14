After $4 million payday, Jannik Sinner & Iga Swiatek to be reportedly taxed nearly 40% of Wimbledon earnings

Jannik Sinner secured his fourth Major title at Wimbledon on Sunday (July 13), beating second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in four sets. While the Italian was initially supposed to take home around $4 million in prize money winnings for his efforts, UK taxes have now reportedly determined that not only Sinner, but women's singles champion Iga Swiatek will see their grand prize go down by approximately 40%.

The World No. 1 gave a solid effort during the last fortnight. Aside from his fourth-round encounter against Grigor Dimitrov, where he had been two sets to love down before his opponent retired due to injury, the 23-year-old played commanding tennis throughout. Swiatek, meanwhile, turned in an even more dominant campaign than her male counterpart at SW19, dropping just one set en route to her first triumph since last year's French Open.

Consequently, both players were supposed to be incentivized with £3 million (around $4.05 million) for their monopoly over Wimbledon. However, their pay cheques will now be taxed at an effective rate of 36.2% if a report from Forbes is to be believed.

Unfortunately, Iga Swiatek will be further taxed a 4% because her primary residence is in Poland, thus bringling her prize money down to $2.41 million. Jannik Sinner, in retrospect, lives in Monte Carlo, which is a tax haven, meaning that he gets to leave London with a prize money stub of $2.58 million. This news comes in light of the controversy surrounding the French Open in May, where the men's and women's singles champions' tournament-winning prize money was slashed by nearly 50%.

Taking a look at Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's career prize money winnings

Jannik Sinner poses during trophy ceremony at Wimbledon | Image Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek are two of the most dominant tennis players of the 2020s decade. The Italian and the Pole have also shown impressive sustained consistency over the years. As a result, their career prize money winnings hardly come as a shock.

Sinner has netted prize money worth $45.7 million in men's singles and doubles, putting him at eighth in the all-time men's prize money leaders list. Only Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Daniil Medvedev have earned more for their on-court exploits.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has roped in $39.5 in prize money winnings and currently stands at fourth in the all-time women's prize money leaders. There are only three players ahead of her - Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and Simona Halep.

