After Coco Gauff's 'enthralling' US Open win, Pam Shriver bluntly urges French Open to stop snubbing women with controversial night schedule

Pam Shriver was 'enthralled' by Coco Gauff's women's singles first-round clash against Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2025 US Open. As the match was being played out, Shriver, speaking up for women's tennis, called on the French Open to include women's matches in its night sessions.

In recent years, there has been significant controversy surrounding Roland Garros' reluctance to give night sessions to women's singles matches. Amelie Mauresmo, a former No. 1 and two-time Major champion, who now serves as the French Open's tournament director, has vehemently defended the claycourt Grand Slam's decision, opining that it has no intention to make women feel unworthy.

On the night of Tuesday, August 26, Coco Gauff locked horns with Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in the second round of women's singles action at the 2025 US Open. The pair produced a tension-packed two-hour-57-minute encounter, with Gauff ultimately prevailing 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-5 despite once again struggling with her serve.

Keeping a close eye on proceedings, former WTA singles No. 3 and doubles No. 1 Pam Shriver took to X (formerly Twitter) and hailed the nail-biting nature of the contest and sent a message to the French Open, writing:

"Hey @rolandgarros do you see how women’s tennis can be an amazing night session? Just give it a chance over time and you will be enlightened. Gauff and Tomljanovic putting on an enthralling match."

"I don’t think anyone wants to play after the 8:15 pm match" - Coco Gauff at French Open 2025

Coco Gauff poses with the 2025 French Open women's singles trophy (Source: Getty)

At the 2025 French Open, Coco Gauff got her campaign off to a flying start, beating first-round opponent Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2. Following the result, the American attended a press conference, where she was asked to share her thoughts on Roland Garros not scheduling women's matches in the night sessions.

Gauff answered:

"I think here is a unique topic because there is only one slot at 8:15 pm. To be honest, I don’t think any girl - I mean, prove me wrong, but I don’t think anyone wants to play after the 8:15 pm match. I don’t know what the other girls would think, but I think most people would rather play before that. Maybe there’s a chance to put someone at 6:30 pm or 7:00 pm."

The American would go on to win her second singles Major title at the 2025 French Open.

Coco Gauff's next challenge at the US Open is a second-round clash against Donna Vekic, Pam Shriver's former pupil. The pair's career head-to-head going into the contest stands at 1-1.

