After controversial claim about food in USA during Indian Wells, Americans Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, others label Ugo Humbert 'soft'

Sam Querrey, Jack Sock, John Isner and Steve Johnson have labeled Ugo Humbert, who was at Indian Wells, 'soft' following the Frenchman's controversial claim about food in America. Humbert was competing at the Indian Wells Masters, where he was eliminated in the third round by Holger Rune.

Humbert was the 18th seed at the Tennis Paradise. After receiving a bye in the opening round, he kicked off his campaign with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the veteran Kei Nishikori. Following his win, he revealed that he had hired a chef while traveling to the USA since he claimed the country didn't have good quality food and that he always got stomach aches after eating food there.

"Actually, the United States is the country where I feel the least good, the least comfortable. Already, on the tournament sites, there is a lot of noise, generally, with the music blasting, in particular. But it's also a place where I have trouble eating. I'm talking about quality, you know. You go to a restaurant, you have plastic salads, for example, and I always have a stomach ache. I'm hypersensitive to that, I pay a lot of attention to nutrition. I'm also gluten intolerant, I can eat a little bit but I have to be careful, otherwise, there's pain," Hubert told L'Equipe.

During the recent episode of the podcast Nothing Major, hosted by the American quartet of John Isner, Sam Querrey, Jack Sock and Steve Johnson, they discussed the Frenchman's statement.

"Humbert says he brought a chef over to the States cos the food here is terrible. He goes, 'I get sick every time I come over'," Steve Johnson said. (at 25:20)

Querrey, who was taken aback, read out the entire statement as the others listened to him with complete focus. As soon as Querrey finished reading, all four men betrayed their disappointment with their expressions with Johnson and Querrey labeling his behavior as 'soft'. Sock then explained how there were plenty of options in the States for whatever Humbert needed.

"That's soft," said Johnson.

"That's so soft," Querrey agreed.

"Every restaurant has options for gluten-free stuff like you go to Firehouse and get a gluten-free sub. They have the options everywhere, it's really not that hard. Go to Wholefood, go to a Sprouts, whatever, have someone in your team if you need to cook some stuff but just go to any decent restaurant," Jack Sock said.

Though Indian Wells hasn't had many players complaining about the food, Acapulco was recently plagued by a bizarre food poisoning outbreak.

Before the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Holger Rune, Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud fell victim to a bizarre food poisoning outbreak in Acapulco

Tommy Paul - Source: Getty

Before heading to Indian Wells, Casper Ruud, Holger Rune and Tommy Paul shockingly withdrew from the Mexican Open on the same day. The American withdrew from his match against Marcos Giron due to a 'stomach illness following which Rune took to X to announce that he retired from his match against Brandon Nakashima due to 'food poisoning'.

"Furious and so sad at the same time," Holger Rune wrote on X. "Had a food poisoning and was unable to play today. Absolutely not the way I wanted it to end."

Meanwhile, Ruud, who withdrew from his match against Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, said via his Instagram:

"I was hoping to overcome this stomach illness that showed up yesterday and tried everything I could to be able to play tonight, until the very last moment."

Fortunately, all three of them were able to recover in time for the Indian Wells Masters. While Ruud was eliminated, Paul and Rune are currently in the fourth round.

