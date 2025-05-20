After 'crazy' blunder involving Zheng Qinwen, French Open accused of 'racism' by fans

Zheng Qinwen is one of the outside favorites for this year's French Open, having enjoyed a respectable clay season in the last few outings. However, that didn't stop the media team of the Major tournament from making a huge blunder, as they confused the World No. 8 with her compatriot, Zheng Saisai.

Qinwen initially struggled with getting her 2025 WTA Tour season off the blocks, dropping five of her first 12 matches heading into this year's clay-court swing. The Chinese star soon returned to form by reaching the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, which she followed up with a last-four run at the Italian Open last week.

Earlier this week, the player profiles on the French Open website were updated. The clay court Major's media team made a major oversight, though, using former World No. 34 Zheng Saisai's name in Zheng Qinwen's profile.

This came as a shock to the tennis community on Reddit. One fan went as far as to suggest that it was "racist" to confuse both players.

"The French? Racist?!" one fan rhetorically asked on Reddit.

Another fan, meanwhile, insisted that it was a "crazy blunder" considering Qinwen secured gold in singles at Roland Garros-Stade during last year's Paris Olympics.

"Especially crazy since she won her gold medal at RG," they claimed.

A few others expressed their disappointment at the French Open media team's mistake.

"Somehow I'm not even shocked lol," one fan claimed.

"Famous French saying - 'Ya'll look alike to us,'" another joked.

"France always at the scene of the crime smh," one fan asserted.

"Oh FFS!" another wrote.

Zheng Qinwen dropped a blockbuster semifinal clash to Coco Gauff at the Italian Open 2025

Zheng Qinwen reacts after losing to Coco Gauff in Italian Open SFs | Image Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen's most recent defeat came in the semifinals of the 2025 Italian Open to eventual runner-up Coco Gauff last Friday (May 16). The match between the two young guns began on a topsy-turvy note as they exchanged four breaks of serve before the American took the first set in a tiebreaker.

Not to be deterred, Qinwen was quick to strike back in the second set as she broke Gauff thrice to take it 6-4. The eighth seed then trailed the then-World No. 3 by a break at 2-3 down in the deciding set before breaking twice to lead 5-3. Unfortunately, she failed to serve out the match and wasted a 2-0 lead in the third-set tiebreaker to eventually succumb to the fourth seed 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-7(4) in three hours and 34 minutes.

