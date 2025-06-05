After crushing loss to Jannik Sinner, Alexander Bublik makes light of French Open exit with 5-word statement

Alexander Bublik has shared a lighthearted reaction after his quarterfinal loss at the hands of Jannik Sinner. The Italian dominated the encounter in three sets, 6-1, 7-5, 6-0.

Bublik entered Paris after a first-round exit in Hamburg. He steadied the ship with brilliant wins over Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper en route to the quarterfinals but came up shy against Sinner.

The Kazakh left a cheeky comment on Roland Garros' Instagram post after his quarterfinal loss. He wrote about facing the relentless World No. 1:

"I almost got him guys"

Alexander Bublik shares a comment after losing to Jannik Sinner - Image Source: Instagram/@rolandgarros

Sinner has been in excellent form on tour since returning from his three-month ban in Rome. He secured a runner-up finish in the Italian Open and is one win away from reaching the finals in Paris.

Bublik, who chalked up his career best result at the French Open, credited the Italian for his all-around game. He also felt satisfied after a solid run in Paris.

"It’s not easy. He’s playing fast. He’s playing smart. He’s basically playing every match under two hours, so physically he’s very at a top level, so it’s not easy, as you can see. It’s not only me who got bageled. I wish him all the luck. He deserves to be where he is. We are all going to wait for the final we all wanted," Alexander Bublik said.

“That’s a very positive week, but every fairytale comes to an end," he concluded.

"I’m just happy to be in the semis and see what I can do" - Jannik Sinner shares his thoughts after defeating Alexander Bublik

Sinner at the 2025 French Open - Day Eleven - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner is making his sixth appearance at the French Open this year. He will take on Novak Djokovic in the semifinals on Friday.

Sinner has bagged three of his last five opponents at the French Open so far. He looked forward to the semifinals and wished to prepare well against the Serb.

“I’m just happy to be in the semis and see what I can do. Last year I played a good match in the semis, so I’m proud to be again here. I wouldn’t have thought to be here in this position since my comeback, so I’m very happy to take things like they are, and hopefully I’m ready. I just want to watch my side of the net, and then we see,” Jannik Sinner said.

The head-to-head between Sinner and Djokovic is locked at 4-4. However, Sinner has won three out of their last four meetings on tour. The duo will face each other on clay for the second time on Friday. Djokovic won their previous encounter at the 2021 Monte-Carlo Masters.

