After Grigor Dimitrov's win, Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez holds his hand and gives him a kiss at Madrid Open

Grigor Dimitrov is enjoying some high-profile support at the 2025 Madrid Open. The Bulgarian tennis player had Hollywood icon Eva Longoria and Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez present in his player’s box during his opening match.

Dimitrov started his Madrid Open campaign in the second round on Saturday, April 26, after receiving a bye in the first. The former World No. 3, who previously competed at the Monte-Carlo Masters, faced a repeat opening opponent in Nicolas Jarry.

Grigor Dimitrov required just one hour and 39 minutes to dismiss the Chilean with the exact same scoreline as in Monte-Carlo (6-3, 6-4). After the match, the veteran rushed to his stand to celebrate with his coaching team. He also had some special guests in the stands, as Eva Longoria, accompanied by Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez, animatedly cheered him on during the match.

Dimitrov delightedly gave Longoria a high-five. Gonzalez, meanwhile, proceeded to show her support by blowing a kiss, holding his hand, and giving him a peck on the cheek.

Watch the video here:

While Eiza Gonzalez broke the internet with her unexpected presence and her gesture toward the player, Longoria has become a frequent tennis attendee over the years. Before arriving to watch Grigor Dimitrov, she also attended Novak Djokovic’s match against Matteo Arnaldi. The Serb lost his contest in straight sets.

Just last month, Grigor Dimitrov also attended the ‘Desperate Housewives’ star’s birthday bash in Miami. The two friends previously caught up at the Abu Dhabi GP in December 2024.

A look at Grigor Dimitrov's wavering results in 2025

Dimitrov pictured at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters - Image Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov hasn’t crafted a successful campaign so far in 2025. The Bulgarian, presently ranked No. 16, started his journey with a mid-match retirement against Jiri Lehecka in the semifinal of the Brisbane International, where he was the defending champion.

The groin and hip injury also derailed his Australian Open run, as he again halted mid-match against Francesco Passaro in the opening round. He then withdrew from the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and suffered a couple of early exits in Qatar and Dubai.

Dimitrov scripted a more positive Sunshine Double campaign, making the fourth round in Indian Wells, where he was crushed by Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-1. In Miami, the 33-year-old fell one win short of defending his runner-up finish from 2024, bowing out against Novak Djokovic with a 6-2, 6-3 scoreline. Meanwhile, at the Monte-Carlo Masters, he reached the quarterfinals, where he was handed a bizarre 6-0, 6-0 drubbing by Alex de Minaur.

With a high-profile list of celebrities in his box, the Bulgarian would hope to turn the corner at the ongoing Madrid Open. He faces British qualifier Jacob Fearnley for a spot in the fourth round on Monday, April 28.

