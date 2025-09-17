After heartbreaking loss to Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys reveals 'nicest DM' she received from celebrity chef Bobby Flay

Madison Keys recently recalled receiving a heartening message from celebrity chef Bobby Flay after her 2023 US Open semifinal loss. Despite handing Aryna Sabalenka a bagel in the first set, the home favorite lost 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5).

Keys is set to appear on 'Beat Bobby Flay,' an American cooking competition show on the Food Network. The episode that was shot long ago will air on September 25. The World No. 6 recently said she was a judge on the show and was thrilled to work with another celebrity chef, Michael Symon.

During the latest episode of 'The Player's Box' podcast, Jessica Pegula, Jennifer Brady, and Desirae Krawczyk asked Madison Keys to reveal how she got the opportunity. The 30-year-old took them to the 2023 US Open, saying Bobby Flay messaged her after the semifinal and pitched the idea.

"After my heartbreaking loss to Sabalenka in the semifinals a few years ago, I got just like the nicest DM. Typically, when you lose 7-6 in the third and you're going through your DMs, it's not the nicest place to be. I'm flipping through, and I see that Bobby Flay had messaged me. He was at the match, and he wrote me the nicest message about just how I was carrying myself," Keys said (27:22).

"He's, obviously, a competitor himself, so he was just really impressed with our match. Basically, he was like, 'I'd love to have you on one of my shows one day.' I was like, 'Call me when you have an opening.' Then it just kind of worked out perfectly timing-wise. He's very, very cool, and it was really interesting to see behind the scenes," she added.

Madison Keys suffered a shocking opening-round exit at the 2025 US Open. The sixth seed lost to unseeded Renata Zarazúa of Mexico 7-6(10), 6-7(3), 5-7.

Madison Keys gives her 2025 season a B+, realizes scope of improvement

Madison Keys at the 2025 Australian Open

Madison Keys, who turned pro in 2009, has recorded her most successful season in 2025, and there are still plenty tournaments remaining. The American won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. She defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final, who was the two-time defending champion in Melbourne.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Keys was asked to analyze her season, as she reached a career-best No. 5 ranking in February.

"I don't think I've ever won this many matches in a year before. I've obviously been ranked at a career high, I won my first Grand Slam, so lots of positives. But I think the beauty of having a great year and being the veteran that I am at this point in the sport, I think there's still lots of room for improvement," she said.

"I think there's a lot of things that I can actually improve upon and become even better. So maybe I'll give myself, like, a B+ with some room for improvement, and hopefully, I can improve upon some of the things next year," Keys added.

Before the Australian Open, Madison Keys also won the WTA 500 Adelaide International, defeating Jessica Pegula in the summit clash. Keys has a 37-13 record so far.

