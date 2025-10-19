After Holger Rune's devastating injury, Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz issue strongly worded statements about 'physically demanding' ATP calendar

Holger Rune recently suffered a devastating Achilles injury during his semifinals match at the Stockholm Open. In light of the Dane's injury, fellow tennis stars Jack Draper and Taylor Fritz issued a strongly worded statement about the ‘physically demanding’ ATP Tour.

On Saturday, October 18, Rune was in action against Ugo Humbert at the Royal Tennis Hall in Sweden. The 22-year-old looked to be in good form and claimed a 6-4 win in the opening set. However, disaster struck at 2-2 in the second set, as the Dane felt a pop in his Achilles and limped over to his bench before tearfully explaining his situation to a physio.

In light of Holger Rune's injury, 2025 Indian Wells champion Jack Draper took to X to demand a change in the ATP Tour if players were to achieve longevity, writing,

“Injuries are going to happen… we are pushing our bodies to do things they aren’t supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I’m proud to be a part of that, however, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are gonna achieve some sort of longevity.”

Responding to this, Taylor Fritz showed his agreement with the Brit, adding,

“Facts, also seeing more injuries and burnout now than ever before because balls, courts, conditions have slowed down a lot making the weekly grind even more physically demanding and tough on the body.”

Draper himself is currently out of action due to bone bruising in his left arm, an issue that forced him to pull out of the US Open.

Holger Rune’s mother Aneke provides fans with update about Dane's return to action

Rune at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

On Saturday at the Royal Tennis Hall in Sweden, heartbreaking scenes unfolded on the centre court. During his second set against Ugo Humbert, Holger Rune seemingly experienced sudden pain in his ankle and while the Dane initially looked confused, it very quickly became clear that the issue would force him to pull out of the match.

Now, Rune's mother, Aneke, has given fans an update about the 22-year-old’s possible timeline for returning to action. In a text to news outlet B.T, Aneke Rune stated that the tennis star was expected to be away from the court for three to six months, writing,

"It's terrible. He's out for three to six months, the doctors say. Holger is crying.”

Prior to his injury, Holger Rune was enjoying a strong season, with the highlight of his year coming at the Barcelona Open in April, where he beat Carlos Alcaraz to lift the trophy.

