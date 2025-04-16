After Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on sending the letter to Grand Slams with her and other high-profile players

After Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz spoke about sending a letter to the Grand Slams requesting an increase in prize money, alongside other high-profile tennis players. In addition to Alcaraz and Swiatek, top players such as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff, among others, have also signed the letter.

Alcaraz won at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters after defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final. Following his win over the Italian, the former World No. 1 spoke to Marca where he was asked if tennis was a "well-paid" sport.

In response, Carlos Alcaraz acknowledged that tennis was indeed a "well-paid sport" but mentioned that there was potential for further increases in prize money for both the "circuit and the players."

"Tennis is a well-paid sport, but it can always be improved because there is a percentage that can be increased for the circuit and the players. Tennis is a well-paid sport, but the percentages have to be fair," Alcaraz said (translated from Spanish).

The four-time Grand Slam champion noted that fans were willing to pay to watch athletes they enjoy, and therefore, the players should be fairly compensated as they generate a large share of the revenue.

"If we put on a show so the fans can enjoy it and pay to see us, then the percentage has to be close to what we deserve. And that's why we've come together," he added.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, who is in Stuttgart for the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, while speaking to the press ahead of the tournament, expressed that tennis players deserve better pay. However, she refrained from elaborating further, stating that the issue should be addressed internally before further discussion.

"For sure we've been discussing with Grand Slams about many topics. Yeah, I mean, it could be better, but I'm not going to say a lot because, first of all, we need to figure it out kind of internally. For sure there's some time needed to do that. Yeah, I don't want to speak out right now about that," Swiatek said.

Carlos Alcaraz is competing at the 2025 Barcelona Open, where he defeated qualifier Ethan Quinn in the first round. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek is yet to begin her campaign at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

Who will Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek compete against next?

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Barcelona Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz is competing at the 2025 Barcelona Open, which is taking place at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona in Spain. He is the top seed in the tournament, and he began his run by defeating qualifier Ethan Quinn with a score of 6-2, 7-6(6) in the first round.

In the next round, Alcaraz will face off against qualifier Laslo Djere, who earned his spot in the second round by defeating lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech in his first match.

Alcaraz and Djere have met once before on the ATP Tour, in the second round of the 2023 Argentina Open, where the Spaniard emerged victorious with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 6-2. Alcaraz went on to win the tournament by defeating Cameron Norrie in the final.

The winner of the Carlos Alcaraz-Laslo Djere match will advance to play either fifth seed Alex de Minaur or lucky loser Jacob Fearnley in the quarterfinals.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek is seeded second at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She will begin her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and face qualifier Jana Fett. The Croat secured her spot in the second round by defeating compatriot Donna Vekic 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round.

Swiatek and Fett have only faced each other once on the WTA Tour, during the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, where the former World No. 1 emerged victorious with a score of 6-0, 6-3. The winner of this match will move on to play either seventh seed Emma Navarro or Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals.

