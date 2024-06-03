Spanish player Pedro Martinez recently criticized the inclusion of Rafael Nadal and other compatriots on the country's squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics. However, former tennis player Mardy Fish mocked Martinez for his claim.

Martinez recently missed out on a spot on the Spanish Olympic singles tennis squad. Frustrated, he blamed the 'protected ranking' system, which allowed Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta to make the team despite being sidelined by injuries for most of 2023. Although they weren't top seeds, their protected rankings secured their place.

Other than Nadal and Busta, Carlos Alcaraz and Davidovich Fokina are among the top four to represent Spain at the Olympics.

Trending

Pedro Martinez claimed that the protected ranking system is unfair because he and some others will not be missing the Olympics due to any injury but because of the system's provision, though he clarified that as a fan, he also wants to see Nadal compete (via Eurosport):

"In this case, the protected ranking is an injustice because neither of us has missed the Olympic Games due to being injured, regardless of whether it is Rafa, who we all want to see in the Olympic Games, including me as a fan," Pedro Martinez said.

Martinez added that he doesn't find it completely fair, likening it to getting injured now and using a protected ranking to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I don’t see it as entirely fair. It’s as if I get injured now and in four years I use the protected ranking in the Los Angeles Games (2028)," he added.

The news was highlighted by journalist Jose Morgado on X. Morgado noted that Martinez could miss the Olympics despite being among the top four Spanish players.

"So Pedro Martinez thinks it’s unfair that two-time Olympic gold medalist uses his protected ranking to play the Games at Roland Garros, where he won a few titles as well… Martinez will miss the Olympics despite being a top 4 player as both Nadal and PCB (also an Olympic medalist) are using their PRs."

Expand Tweet

Morgado's comments caught the attention of Mardy Fish, who poked fun at the World No. 48 sarcastically feigning ignorance of who the tennis player is.

Expand Tweet

Pedro Martinez, who won a close match against Thiago Agustin Tirante in the first round of the 2024 French Open, was eliminated in the second round by Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz might team up for the gold at Paris 2024

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine

After his second-round victory at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open, Carlos Alcaraz shared his plans to potentially team up with Rafael Nadal for the tennis doubles contest at the Olympic Games this year. Alcaraz stated that he would discuss the idea with Nadal, and they could partner if all goes well.

"We didn't! We spoke just a little bit but he was in a rush for his training. I was focused on my match today. But it's a conversation that we have to do it. And yeah we talk, that in certain moments or whatever, we are going to speak to, I want to speak to each other to the Olympics game, if we are going to play doubles or not. But if everything going well we are going to do it."

After his exit from the French Open, Nadal stated that he looks forward to participating in the Paris Olympics. The 37-year-old, a three-time Olympian, has won singles gold in Beijing and doubles gold in Rio.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Alcaraz will be making his Olympic debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback