"After the Madrid final, it was really emotional... today I'm proud of myself" - Iga Swiatek ecstatic after reaching Italian Open 2024 SF

Iga Swiatek has spoken up about her feelings about beating Madison Keys in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Italian Open. The Pole registered a straightforward 6-1, 6-3 win over the American to reach the semifinals of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament, where she is a two-time champion (2021 and 2022).

Against Keys, Swiatek was particularly effective with her first serve. She was also clinical when it came to converting her break point opportunities (4/6). At the other end, Keys set up ten break point chances of her own. However, Swiatek's relentless display prevented the American from converting any of them.

After the conclusion of the match, the WTA World No. 1 was asked if winning gives her the same feeling every time. Swiatek said that sometimes tennis' hectic schedule can make winning "feel like it's a routine".

However, she admitted that sometimes, she does get emotional after winning. The Pole cited the example of the 2024 Madrid Open final, where she emerged triumphant after an epic battle against rival Aryna Sabalenka.

"For sure it’s not always the same. Every match tastes differently. When you play like 80 matches a year, you feel like it’s a routine.. sometimes you feel really great emotions. Like after the Madrid final it was really emotional," Swiatek said as quoted by The Tennis Letter on X.

The four-time Major winner went on to say that occasionally, she feels relieved too, despite admitting that it is not the "best" feeling to have following a victory. However, reflecting on her dominant display against Keys in Rome, Swiatek said she feels "proud" and hailed it as her "best day" in Rome.

"Sometimes you feel relief, which maybe isn’t always the best one. But that’s how life is. It’s a roller coaster sometimes. But today I’m proud of myself because I felt like I’m playing better and it was for sure the best day for me in Rome," Swiatek added.

Iga Swiatek to face either Coco Gauff or Zheng Qinwen in the Italian Open semifinals

Iga Swiatek celebrates a point during her fourth-round match against Angelique Kerber at the 2024 Italian Open

Swiatek is still waiting to find out if she will face Coco Gauff or Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. Gauff and Zheng are slated to take to the Center Court of the Foro Italico following the conclusion of the fourth-round ATP matchup between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, May 14.

Against Gauff, Swiatek has a 9-1 lead in the pair's head-to-head on the WTA Tour. Their last meeting came in the round-robin phase of the 2023 WTA Finals, which Swiatek won 6-0, 7-5.

The Pole is so far undefeated against Zheng in the six meetings they have had on the tour. Last time around, Swiatek comfortably dispatched the Chinese sensation 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships earlier this year.