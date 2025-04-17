After nightmare food poisoning scare, Eugenie Bouchard bounces back to health with happy update

Eugenie Bouchard has revealed that she's suffered a bout of food poisoning on her Vietnam pickleball tour. She is in Ho Chi Minh City, participating in a major pickleball event. In February, the New Jersey 5's pickleball team traded her to the Phoenix Flames. She is now playing for her new team in the MLP (Major League Pickleball) tournament from April 11 to 18 in Vietnam.

The event will feature Vietnamese pickleballers alongside players from other nations. Representatives from other MLP teams, the Bay Area Breakers, and the Columbus Sliders are also featured. Bouchard is joined at the Flames by three-time Major doubles tennis titlist Jack Sock, as the duo seeks to promote pickleball in the Far East.

The Wimbledon finalist shared two images of her hotel room in Vietnam on Instagram. The first features a bowl of rice under a bedsheet, with the caption:

"Get food poisoning so was bedridden for 24 hrs. Slowly started trying to eat plain food, and woke up from a nap to this, lol."

Bouchard then posted a second image - a selfie with Flames coach Brent Weiss in the background - and a caption that suggests she's shaken off her illness and is ready to play pickleball:

"We back coach @bweisser"

The 31-year-old made it to the 2014 Wimbledon final and two Grand Slam semifinals. She has captured one WTA Tour title, defeating Karolina Pliskova for the 2014 Nürnberger Versicherungscup.

After her pickleball success, Eugenie Bouchard says she still intends to return to the WTA Tour

TENNIS: AUG 05 - Eugenie Bouchard at the National Bank Open - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard is the ideal candidate to head up the MLP's promotional campaign. Last year, her WTA tennis ranking dropped into the 1000s.

However, the Canadian says that despite her pickleball commitments, she will return to the WTA Tour. She told the Tennis Insider Club, per express.co.uk:

"I just didn't want to let go of tennis completely for sure, and so I've played a few tournaments this year. It's obviously tough - if I'm not playing full-time on the tour, it's hard to have goals and expectations. For now I want to keep playing both sports professionally, we’ll see how long this lasts because I’m adding a lot on my plate."

In February, Bouchard participated in Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's third Pickleball Slam alongside US Open champion Andy Roddick, but Agassi and Graf beat the pair for the $1 million prize.

