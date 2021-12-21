After Rafael Nadal, his coach Carlos Moya tests positive for COVID-19 as well

Following Rafael Nadal's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, his coach Carlos Moya has unfortunately tested positive for it as well. Moya took to Twitter to share the news. While his initial results were negative, a second PCR test confirmed a positive result.

"Hello everyone, I wanted to tell you that I have also tested positive for COVID. On Sunday, upon landing in Mallorca and with some symptoms, I tested negative for antigens. A few hours later, when a positive was confirmed in the equipment, I went to do pcr and I tested positive," Moya said.

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya Buenas a todos,quería deciros que yo también he dado positivo por COVID.El domingo,al aterrizar en Mallorca y con algunos síntomas,di negativo en test de antígenos.Unas horas más tarde,al confirmarse un positivo en el equipo,fui a hacer pcr y di positivo. Buenas a todos,quería deciros que yo también he dado positivo por COVID.El domingo,al aterrizar en Mallorca y con algunos síntomas,di negativo en test de antígenos.Unas horas más tarde,al confirmarse un positivo en el equipo,fui a hacer pcr y di positivo.

Moya stated that he's fully vaccinated and feels quite well.

"I am vaccinated with 2 doses and the symptoms have been quite strong in the last 24 hours, although without having to go to the hospital, now much better, I hope the worst is over."

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya Estoy vacunado con 2 dosis y los síntomas han sido bastante fuertes en las últimas 24 horas,aunque sin necesidad de ir al hospital.Ahora ya bastante mejor,espero que lo peor haya pasado. Estoy vacunado con 2 dosis y los síntomas han sido bastante fuertes en las últimas 24 horas,aunque sin necesidad de ir al hospital.Ahora ya bastante mejor,espero que lo peor haya pasado.

Moya warned people about trusting antigen test results even if symptoms are mild.

"Be careful on these dates, do not trust only the antigen result if it is negative, nor that the symptoms are mild, in my case it has not been like that and many of those I know the same."

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya Id con cuidado en estas fechas,no os fiéis solamente del resultado de antígenos si es negativo,ni tampoco de que los síntomas son leves,en mi caso no ha sido así y muchos de los que conozco lo mismo. Id con cuidado en estas fechas,no os fiéis solamente del resultado de antígenos si es negativo,ni tampoco de que los síntomas son leves,en mi caso no ha sido así y muchos de los que conozco lo mismo.

The Spaniard has been suffering from fever, headache, sweating and bodily pains, but the vaccine has helped in minimizing the adverse effects of the virus and saved him a trip to the hospital as well.

"Fever, headache, sweating, pain all over the body, chills have been my symptoms, I'm sure the vaccine has helped to not get worse or have to visit the hospital," Moya said.

Carlos Moya @Charlymoya Fiebre,dolor de cabeza,sudoración,dolor por todo el cuerpo,escalofríos han sido mis síntomas.Seguro que la vacuna ha ayudado a no ir a peor ni tener que visitar el hospital. Fiebre,dolor de cabeza,sudoración,dolor por todo el cuerpo,escalofríos han sido mis síntomas.Seguro que la vacuna ha ayudado a no ir a peor ni tener que visitar el hospital.

Moya also took the opportunity to wish his followers a happy Christmas and New Year in advance.

"All this I have neither read nor been told, it has happened to me these days. If I did not know what I have, it would be like the usual flu. I will inform you. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on Christmas and wish you a great 2022. A hug!!"

Rafael Nadal's comeback comes to a grinding halt

Rafael Nadal at the 2021 Citi Open

Rafael Nadal, who recently made his comeback after a foot injury sidelined him since August, suffered a setback with his own COVID-19 diagnosis. The Spaniard competed at the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship from 16-18 December.

While he lost the two matches he played, Nadal was pleased with his progress. Still, he remained unsure about his participation at the Australian Open as he wanted to consult with his team first and see how he felt physically.

But with this unexpected turn of events, Nadal's chances of competing in Australia appear slim.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala