After turning to Nick Kyrgios for advice, Bianca Andreescu aces the tweener during French Open practice with Ons Jabeur

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu successfully aced the tweener shot with Ons Jabeur during a French Open practice session after receiving advice from Nick Kyrgios.

Andreescu enlisted Kyrgios' help after posting a video of herself unsuccessfully attempting to hit a tweener. The Canadian was practicing the shots during a recent practice session, but it wasn't working out.

Following that she took to Twitter to tag the Aussie - the master of the tweener shot - and asked for some pro tips, writing:

"Send help @NickKyrgios."

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up responded, saying that in order to execute the shot correctly, Andreescu must let the ball drop a little more.

"You have to let the ball drop a little more," Kyrgios wrote.

Bianca Andreescu's hard work and the advice she received from Nick Kyrgios paid off during her practice session with Ons Jabeur at the French Open. The duo was engaged in an intense workout session, where they both worked up a sweat.

Andreescu attempted to hit a tweener but missed failed to do it properly on her first attempt. However, she persisted and successfully executed the shot on her second try.

Ons Jabeur shared the clip on her Instagram stories.

A look at Bianca Andreescu's US Open 2019 title win

Bianca Andreescu pictured at the 2019 US Open - Day 13.

Bianca Andreescu's triumph at the 2019 US Open was a breakthrough moment that captivated the tennis world. The young Canadian's extraordinary run to the title showcased her tenacity, skill, and sheer determination.

Throughout the tournament, Andreescu displayed remarkable composure and an unwavering belief in her abilities. In the early rounds, she dispatched players like Katie Volynets and Kirsten Flipkens with relative ease. As the competition intensified, Andreescu faced tougher opponents and rose to the occasion.

In the round of 16, the Canadian faced off against former World No.1 and 2016 US Open champion, Caroline Wozniacki. In a hard-fought battle, she showcased her powerful groundstrokes and relentless aggression to overcome the experienced Dane.

Her quarterfinal clash against Elise Mertens was another testament to her mental fortitude. Despite dropping the first set, Andreescu stayed composed and fought back to secure a dramatic three-set victory.

She then faced off against Belinda Bencic in the semifinals. Andreescu's ability to mix power with finesse proved to be too much for Bencic as she triumphed in straight sets.

In the final, Bianca Andreescu faced the legendary Serena Williams, who was vying for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. The Canadian exhibited incredible poise and fearless play, matching Williams shot for shot. With a display of extraordinary shot-making and mental resilience, the Canadian emerged victorious, clinching her first Grand Slam title in straight sets.

