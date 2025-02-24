After Venus Williams' Indian Wells wildcard controversy, tournament releases statement issuing clarification

Amid the controversy surrounding Venus Williams reportedly denying a wildcard entry to the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the tournament has released a statement issuing clarification. According to director Tommy Haas, the American won’t be competing at the event, contrary to their previous notification.

Williams is presently in Denmark. The tennis legend graced Arena Naestved on Sunday, February 23, for “An Evening with Venus Williams” event, where she engaged in a conversation about the gender gap, entrepreneurship, and investments, among other things. The American’s appearance came just days after it was announced that she was slated for a competitive return, beginning with the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (March 2-16).

On Wednesday, February 19, the tournament’s official website confirmed that they had granted their initial women’s main draw wild cards to Venus Williams and Petra Kvitova, who is staging a comeback following the birth of her first child.

"The 2025 BNP Paribas Open will mark Williams’ tenth career appearance at Indian Wells, having reached the semifinal three times (1998, 2001, 2018) and competing most recently last year as a wild card," the article read."Kvitova will make her 13th career appearance in the desert after a 15-month absence from competition following the birth of her first child."

However, during her event in Denmark, Venus Williams refuted the claim that she had accepted any wild card. According to Tennis Weekly Podcast, who attended the event, the seven-time Grand Slam champion conveyed that she had work commitments overseas during the tournament.

To address the controversy, Indian Wells issued a clarification confirming that Williams had indeed not accepted their wild card and would thus be a no-show.

"A Message From Tournament Director Tommy Haas: ‘Our team has been informed that Venus is not accepting the wild card this year. We wish Venus all the best and hope to see her back in Indian Wells in the future,’" the statement on their X handle read.

Venus Williams resumed her tennis training before Indian Wells wild card controversy

Williams pictured at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells - Image Source: Getty

Interestingly, Venus Williams was captured hitting the tennis court just days before it was claimed that she had agreed to compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 44-year-old flaunted a stunning lavender outfit with Lacoste shoes while warming up on a sunlit hardcourt.

Williams, who’s been living her best life during her prolonged hiatus, also confirmed that she had resumed training ahead of a potential comeback in the near future. According to Tennis Weekly Podcast, she also trained in Denmark ahead of her event.

The American’s most recent competitive stint came almost a year ago at the 2024 Miami Open, where she suffered an opening match defeat to Russia’s Diana Shnaider. Before that, she contested the Indian Wells title, where she again crashed out in the first round.

