"After watching King Richard, she wanted beads like ⁦Serena Williams &⁩ ⁦Venus Williams."- Allen Ellison on the Williams sisters' influence on his daughter⁩

Allen Ellison took to Twitter to talk about the influence that Venus and Serena Williams have had on his daughter.

Allen Ellison is a US politician representing the Democrats and is running for the US House of Representatives for Florida's 23rd congressional district. On August 8, the US politician shared a picture of his daughter going to school for the first time after two years of virtual schooling due to COVID-19.

"After two years of virtual school, my daughter went back to in-person learning today."

While talking about the Williams sisters' influence on her daughter, the politician said that despite returning to school after two long years, her daughters insisted on having their hair braided in beads. He mentioned that the movie King Richard inspired his daughter to wear her hair in a similar style to that of the Williams sisters in the movie.

"After watching King Richard, she wanted beads like ⁦Serena Williams & Venus Williams⁩. #PrincessAllanah."

23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams recently announced that she will hang up her tennis boots in a few weeks, likely after her 2022 US Open campaign ends.

Serena Williams reaches 2R; sister Venus Williams knocked out of the Canadian Open in 1R

The former World No. 1 got the better of Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the Canadian Open. The American will now face 12th seed Belinda Bencic in her second-round match at the Canadian Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner regained some much-needed confidence as she registered her first singles win in 14 months after her win in the first round against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight-sets.

Meanwhile, Venus Williams' streak of poor results continued. Playing in her second singles tournament since August of last year, the American came to Toronto on the back of another first-round exit to qualifier Rebecca Marino at the Citi Open last week.

The former World No. 1 suffered an early exit at the hands of Swiss Jill Teichmann in the first round of the Canadian Open as well, losing 6-2, 6-3 to the World No. 21 Their first-round match was delayed due to heavy rain in Toronto, but Teichmann came back from the rain delay an even stronger player and won 6-2, 6-3 against the 42-year-old.

Venus Williams will next compete at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati before playing at the US Open later this month.

