Agnieszka Radwanska's son stretches with World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the Billie Jean King Cup

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek led Poland to a 4-0 win over Romania in the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, delighting home crowds at the Radom Sports Center with two consecutive wins.

However, it was her interactions with former Polish No. 1 Agnieszka Radwanska and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Jakub that caught the attention of fans on social media.

Radwanska, who has herself led the Polish team to many famous victories at the Billie Jean King Cup (Fed Cup at the time), was spotted cheering for the home team at the Radom Sports Center.

Radwanska was spotted interacting with players, including Iga Swiatek, in the locker room. The former World No. 2 was accompanied by her son Jakub.

Soon, social media was flooded with photographs of Jakub stretching next to Swiatek, who could be seen sporting a big smile. Radwanska was the first to share the picture, uploading it to her Instagram stories shortly after Swiatek's win over Andreea Prisacariu.

Photographs from the interaction, and one with Jakub in particular, sent social media into a frenzy with fans noting the adorable nature of the moment captured by Radwanska.

Iga Swiatek and Magda Linette seal a 4-0 win for Poland

Magda Linette opened the Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie with a win over Irina-Camelia Begu

The Billie Jean King Cup qualifying tie opened with Romanian No. 1 Irina-Camelia Begu (in the absence of Simona Halep and Sorana Cirstea) taking on the home team's Magda Linette.

Linette, who came into the tournament fresh off a solid week in Charleston where she beat Leylah Fernandez and Kaia Kanepi, gave Poland a dream start. The Pole recovered from a second set stumble to outlast Begu 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek then took the next encounter against Mihaela Buzarnescu, dropping just one game, to give Poland a 2-0 lead at the end of Day 1.

The reverse singles saw Swiatek take on Prisacariu -- with Begu choosing to opt out -- to start Day 2 proceedings. The World No. 1 won the match with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 scoreline, giving Poland an unassailable lead.

Poland's Magdalena Frech and Alicja Rosolska later beat Buzarnescu and Andreea Mitu in a dead doubles rubber.

