“Ahahaha let’s see” - Aryna Sabalenka jokes about winning French Open 2024 after being 'blessed' by Rafael Nadal

Aryna Sabalenka joked about winning the 2024 French Open after she received a pat on the back from Rafael Nadal. Nadal is a 14-time champion at the French Open while Sabalenka reached the semifinals in 2023.

The Belarusian has reached Paris to begin her preparation for the prestigious clay major. The Spaniard too has arrived in France for his last appearance at the tournament.

The duo was practicing, when Nadal brushed past Sabalenka and gave a little pat on her back. A fan joked that she was blessed to win the French Open by the most successful clay court player, often touted as the King of Clay.

Sabalenka reacted to their comment on a video of the exchange and wrote:

"Ahahahah let’s see😂😂😂🤞🤞🤞🤞"

The Belarusian has enjoyed a good season on the surface. After suffering a quarterfinal exit at the Stuttgart Open against Marketa Vondrousova, she reached the final at the Madrid Open defeating Magda Linette, Robin Montgomery, Danielle Collins, Mirra Andreeva and Elena Rybakina to set up a final against Iga Swiatek. Swiatek won a closely contested three-setter.

Sabalenka and Swiatek also contested the final two weeks later at the Italian Open, with Swiatek triumphing once again. The Belarusian had defeated Katie Volynets, Dayana Yastramska, Elina Svitolina, Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle Collins en route to the final.

Aryna Sabalenka issues a friendly warning to Iga Swiatek about winning the French Open: "I’m gonna get you there"

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Italian Open

Aryna Sabalenka suffered two defeats against Iga Swiatek in two weeks, losing the Madrid Open and Italian Open finals. The Madrid Open final was a close three-setter while the Italian Open final saw the Pole comfortably defeat Sabalenka.

During the presentation ceremony, the World No. 2 congratulated Swiatek on the victory. Sabalenka then joked that she hoped the duo also reach the final at the French Open, where the Belarusian would get the better of the two-time defending champion.

"Congrats on incredible couple of weeks here in Rome. Great stuff; great tennis. And I hope we’re gonna make it to the final of Roland Garros, and I’m gonna get you there. Just kidding. I guess I’ll try to do better than today," Sabalenka said.

Swiatek responded to the Belarusian's friendly challenge:

"We’ll see about that Roland Garros final," Swiatek said.

Swiatek has won the French Open thrice, while Sabalenka is yet to reach a title-match at Roland Garros

