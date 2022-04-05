Aiming for a comeback on clay, Bianca Andreescu trains in Rafa Nadal Academy

Bianca Andreescu - who has yet to play any competitive tennis thus far this year - has decided to get into the groove on the clay courts of the Rafa Nadal Academy. The academy, which is renowned for its expertise in delivering training under the watchful eyes of decorated coaches, has witnessed the likes of Naomi Osaka, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud hone their skills within the precincts of the prestigious institution.

Bianca Andreescu, who missed the Australian Open this year, is back in the news as she is currently training with a view to a possible comeback.

History repeats - Bianca Andreescu back on familiar turf ahead of possible return

The 2019 US Open champion, who had shoulder surgery last June, is currently expected to make her return to the Stuttgart Open as an alternate.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but the Canadian is not slated to participate in any other spring season clay court tournaments as of now.

Back in 2016, the Romanian-born Bianca Andreescu was the top seed amongst the juniors at the Australian Open but was forced to withdraw following injury and also missed a large chunk of the ITF event as well.

Plagued by injury on multiple occasions, the Canadian created history by winning the 2019 Indian Wells Open after receiving a wild card entry.

Andreescu, then aged 18, also became the youngest winner at Indian Wells since Serena Williams, who triumphed when she was 17 back in 1999.

Incidentally, this isn't the first time that Bianca has trained at Nadal's academy. She did so in 2019 as well to prepare for the clay tournaments after a break.

Back in 2019, she was all praise for the academy and also went on to mention that Spain was her favorite country.

I'm really looking forward to what I can do at the French Open. Clay is one of my favorite surfaces and I'm really excited to go back and compete at one of my favorite Slams. The courts are incredible and people are very nice at Rafa Academy, the food is good and Spain is my favorite country. I have been to Barcelona and Madrid before and now I'm at Mallorca, I like it a lot," Bianca Andreescu said.

History repeats, and while Andreescu may find the going tough as she aims for yet another return, the sensation she created as an 18-year-old on the circuit is proof enough that another grand comeback is very much on the cards.

