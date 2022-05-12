"Alcaraz is even more precocious than Jannik, but that doesn't mean Jannik can't get even stronger” - Jannik Sinner's coach compares his ward with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner's coach Simone Vagnozzi has no qualms admitting that Carlos Alcaraz is a precocious talent. However, he added that Sinner also has the game to raise his level.

Alcaraz has had a blistering start to his career, especially this year. The 19-year-old has won a tour-leading 28 matches and four titles. That included wins at his last two stops in Barcelona and then Madrid last week as he rose to World No. 6 in the rankings.

The teenager has pulled out of Rome, citing an ankle injury.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa José Manuel Amorós @AmorosCuatro Carlos Alcaraz NO jugará el Masters 1000 de Roma



Descansará y se recuperará para Roland Garros NOTICIA |Carlos Alcaraz NO jugará el Masters 1000 de RomaDescansará y se recuperará para Roland Garros NOTICIA | 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz NO jugará el Masters 1000 de RomaDescansará y se recuperará para Roland Garros Alcaraz withdraws from Rome. twitter.com/amoroscuatro/s… Alcaraz withdraws from Rome. twitter.com/amoroscuatro/s…

Sinner, meanwhile, opened his campaign at the Italian Open with a win against Pedro Martinez. Shortly before Sinner's tournament opener at the Foro Italico, Vagnozzi spoke about his ward and Alcaraz during an interview with Eurosport:

"Just look at a player like Alcaraz, who has launched himself, is even more precocious than Jannik. But that doesn't mean Jannik can't get even stronger."

He added that Sinner always plays to win, which made his job easier.

"Jannik, however, always plays to win, and this makes the easier job. For a manager, knowing that the player always gives 100% is special."

Carlos Alcaraz triumphs in Madrid, smashing several records

Carlos Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eleven

Carlos Alcaraz is quite literally the man of the moment, the hottest player on tour, despite his conspicuous absence at the Foro Italico this week.

The 19-year-old broke into the ATP top-10 following his Barcelona triumph two weeks ago. He followed that up with a title run at the Madrid Masters last week, creating records galore.

During his victorious campaign at the Caja Magica, Alcaraz downed five-time winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, beating his illustrious compatriot for the first time in three matches.

He followed that up by beating top seed Novak Djokovic in a third-set tiebreak in the semifinals. That made him the seventh player to beat Nadal and Djokovic at the same tournament in consecutive matches but the first to do so on clay.

Alcaraz made short work of defending champion Alexander Zverev in a lopsided 62-minute final. In the process, he became the first player in more than three decades to beat three top-five players in the same tournament.

Moreover, he became the youngest winner of the Madrid Masters and the youngest in 17 years (Nadal - 2005) to win multiple Masters 1000 titles. Alcaraz made his Masters 1000 breakthrough in Miami earlier this year.

TENNIS @Tennis UNSTOPPABLE ALCARAZ



Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man ever to win the Masters 1000 event in Madrid, defeating No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 6-1.



The 19-year-old Spaniard has now won his last 7 matches in a row against Top 10 players. UNSTOPPABLE ALCARAZCarlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man ever to win the Masters 1000 event in Madrid, defeating No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 6-1.The 19-year-old Spaniard has now won his last 7 matches in a row against Top 10 players. 🔥 UNSTOPPABLE ALCARAZ 🔥🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz has become the youngest man ever to win the Masters 1000 event in Madrid, defeating No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev in the final, 6-3, 6-1.The 19-year-old Spaniard has now won his last 7 matches in a row against Top 10 players. 💥

The teenager will now compete at Roland Garros, hoping to breach the bastion of 13-time winner Nadal.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan