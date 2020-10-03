Alex Corretja backs Dominic Thiem to win French Open

Since the start of this year's French Open, the men's title has been seen as a three-way race between Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem. While Nadal has owned Roland Garros over the past 15 years, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been a champion here once and is widely regarded as one of the best clay courters after Nadal, with a 83% win-loss record at the French Open (68-14).

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem has firmly entrenched himself in the conversation after reaching the finals in Paris the last two years. He has won 10 of his 17 career titles on clay. His chances to win a first French Open title have also been greatly bolstered by winning his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last month.

After the first five days of the tournament, all three players have been in great form in Paris - Thiem and Nadal are through to the fourth round without dropping a set while Djokovic has also not dropped a set in his first two matches.

Alex Corretja picks Dominic Thiem over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to win the French Open

Former World no. 2 Alex Corretja, a two-time finalist at the French Open, is now backing the Austrian World No. 3 to follow-up on his US Open win and go all the way in Paris.

If Dominic Thiem wins Roland Garros he will be ranked a career-high No. 2.



Since July 25, 2005 only members of the Big 4 (Federer,Nadal,Djokovic,Murray) have been ranked in the Top 2.



Lleyton Hewitt was the last player outside of the Big 4 to be in the Top 2 (5548 days ago). — Steph Trudel (@TrudelSteph) October 2, 2020

“Dominic Thiem looks unbelievable. It’s nearly impossible to hurt his game. And he had the toughest draw of the favourites by far,” Corretja said on Eurosport after the Austrian advanced to the last 16. "In my opinion, he’s clearly the favourite to win the tournament. Even with Rafael Nadal, even with Novak Djokovic. There’s still a while to go, and Rafa might raise his level, but I really think Dominic is difficult to beat in these conditions.”

Alex Corretja, seen here as the Spanish Davis Cup team captain in November 2012, is a former World No. 2 and two-time finalist at the French Open

Corretja, who won the ATP Tour Finals in 1998, had a pretty solid game himself when he played on the tour, but is clearly very impressed with Dominic Thiem's game, saying he would have loved to have a forehand like the Austrian.

Dominic Thiem serves during his third round win over Casper Ruud at the French Open

“I would have paid millions to have Dominic Thiem’s forehand because it’s amazing how he covers the court. His backhand is also great, it’s one of the best shorts on the tour, especially his one-handed backhand. His forehand is dictating so much, it gives so much height to the ball," Corretjra said.

"And from the backhand side, he used to play it flatter but now he’s giving it a bit more spin. His kick serve is just a joke, he’s kicking the serve and serving nearly 200kph. This is unbelievable. I’m a big fan," he added.

Dominic Thiem will next play French wild card Hugo Gaston in the fourth round on Sunda